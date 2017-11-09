Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Had A Great Fall While Playing Golf With Donald Trump

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017



United States Prez Donald Trump's trip to Japan just got more interesting thanks to the host and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.After a fishy outrage that unfolded just a few days ago after Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp, it's his host's tumble now that has grabbed all the eyeballs on the Internet.A video footage has now surfaced of Shinzo Abe falling into a bunker while playing golf with Trump.Prime Minister Abe, who hosted Trump and Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday, hit a shot from the fairway bunker and was running up out of the bunker.As soon as he placed his foot on the grass, Abe somehow lost his balance, tumbled backwards in a half-somersault and landed back in the bunker floor.Oh btw, Trump and Matsuyama had no clue about the drama unfolding behind them as they walked toward the green.The video quickly went viral and social media users shared snaps of Abe's historic tumble.