Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Had A Great Fall While Playing Golf With Donald Trump
Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who hosted Trump and Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday, hit a shot from the fairway bunker and was running up out of the it before tumbling back.
(Photo credits: Anna Fifield / @annafifield - Twitter)
United States Prez Donald Trump's trip to Japan just got more interesting thanks to the host and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
After a fishy outrage that unfolded just a few days ago after Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp, it's his host's tumble now that has grabbed all the eyeballs on the Internet.
A video footage has now surfaced of Shinzo Abe falling into a bunker while playing golf with Trump.
Prime Minister Abe, who hosted Trump and Hideki Matsuyama at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday, hit a shot from the fairway bunker and was running up out of the bunker.
As soon as he placed his foot on the grass, Abe somehow lost his balance, tumbled backwards in a half-somersault and landed back in the bunker floor.
Oh btw, Trump and Matsuyama had no clue about the drama unfolding behind them as they walked toward the green.
The video quickly went viral and social media users shared snaps of Abe's historic tumble.
Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
While playing golf with President Trump, the Prime Minister of Japan took a tumble after trying to get out of a bunker... https://t.co/RmNtwZDb8J (📽️: @umekichkun) pic.twitter.com/ynDZobhaDn
— GOLF.com (@golf_com) November 8, 2017
Things you didn't see during Trump's visit to Japan: PM Shinzo Abe falling into the bunker during their round of golf https://t.co/Ec16cqCCMC pic.twitter.com/UpmwdYm6ZZ
— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 9, 2017
これ、安倍先生バンザイの方は恥ずかしくないの？— umekichi (@umekichkun) November 6, 2017
接待ゴルフを内閣総理大臣がやってる。
ネトウヨの方々は、安倍先生に噛みついた方がいい。 pic.twitter.com/Pm2hMzei4b
Watch Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe completely wipe out into a bunker during round with Donald Trump: https://t.co/hS66cEdyXr pic.twitter.com/GrlehRyn5F— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 8, 2017
This seems appropriate.. Shinzo Abe during golf with Trump @relevantorgans @corve_chris @prchovanec @xiane1 @KaiserKuo pic.twitter.com/WoSpzdqKJw— Richard Chen (@RollingWave0720) November 7, 2017
