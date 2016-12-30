Priyanka Chopra And Her Team Nails The Mannequin Challenge

The mannequin challenge fever does not seem to dying down anytime soon. The latest in the list of celebs to join the challenge is actress Priyanka Chopra.

The B-town beauty, who has for several years ruled the hearts of her fans in India, has in no time become a global celebrity. Chopra who had a fabulous year with several awards and accolades to her name, ruled the mannequin challenge when she recently performed the act with her entire team.

The 34-year-old actress who was in India for a Christmas break, caught up on all the latest global trends and chose to perform the mannequin challenge with her team.

Priyanka, who is a not just an actress but also a singer, posed with a mic while her entire team was seen frozen in action waiting to do her touch-up, hair, dress, shoes etc. And while the video gives an insight into what goes behind making a star a superstar, the entire team along with PeeCee totally deserve an award for pulling this act perfectly!

Take a look.