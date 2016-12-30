Priyanka Chopra And Her Team Nails The Mannequin Challenge
(Photo: Reuters)
The mannequin challenge fever does not seem to dying down anytime soon. The latest in the list of celebs to join the challenge is actress Priyanka Chopra.
The B-town beauty, who has for several years ruled the hearts of her fans in India, has in no time become a global celebrity. Chopra who had a fabulous year with several awards and accolades to her name, ruled the mannequin challenge when she recently performed the act with her entire team.
The 34-year-old actress who was in India for a Christmas break, caught up on all the latest global trends and chose to perform the mannequin challenge with her team.
Priyanka, who is a not just an actress but also a singer, posed with a mic while her entire team was seen frozen in action waiting to do her touch-up, hair, dress, shoes etc. And while the video gives an insight into what goes behind making a star a superstar, the entire team along with PeeCee totally deserve an award for pulling this act perfectly!
Take a look.
