Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh For A Video
(Photo: Reuters)
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in India on a Christmas break, recently collaborated with popular Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, famously known as IISuperwomanII, for her new blooper "How To Be A Good Wing Woman".
The 28-year-old comedian shared a link of the video on microblogging site Twitter and captioned it, "How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft Priyanka Chopra. This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! #12CollabsOfXmas," she wrote.
How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. @priyankachopra https://t.co/fsKQf5fe84
This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae!#12CollabsOfXmas
— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) December 25, 2016
The Bajirao Mastani star also took to the micro-blogging site to express her excitement over her first ever collaboration with Lilly. "This was so much fun Superwoman...," she tweeted.
And here is how social media users reacted to the new video.
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube hahaha we want drunk PC as a character you were too good!
— Priyanka's Trooper (@PC_SuperTrooper) December 25, 2016
@PC_SuperTrooper @priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube drunk Priyanka can get an oscar
— aly (@IAlyazya_) December 25, 2016
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT EVER
— Tenbite (@TeamSuperrUSA) December 25, 2016
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII you both were so FUNNNNYYYY and lovely
— aly (@IAlyazya_) December 25, 2016
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube "that's y this place is called bottoms up".BAHAHA I died.
You guys killed it. Love this so much ❤
— Sonia ❤'s Lilly (@TeamsuperSonia) December 25, 2016
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube YOU KILLED IT QUEEN ❤️
— Ivana❤️ (@Ivanaloveslilly) December 25, 2016
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube hahahaha can't stop watching
— Halima (@Priyanka_africa) December 25, 2016
@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube Best Christmas gift ever! Thank you dear queens for slaying our lives ❤ pic.twitter.com/IValg1Lj8Z
— Rajvi Desai (@RajviDesai31) December 25, 2016
With input from PTI.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP