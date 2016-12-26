»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh For A Video

News18.com

First published: December 26, 2016, 11:38 AM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh For A Video
(Photo: Reuters)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in India on a Christmas break, recently collaborated with popular Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, famously known as IISuperwomanII, for her new blooper "How To Be A Good Wing Woman".

The 28-year-old comedian shared a link of the video on microblogging site Twitter and captioned it, "How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft Priyanka Chopra. This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! #12CollabsOfXmas," she wrote.

The Bajirao Mastani star also took to the micro-blogging site to express her excitement over her first ever collaboration with Lilly. "This was so much fun Superwoman...," she tweeted.

And here is how social media users reacted to the new video.

With input from PTI.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.