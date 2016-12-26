Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh For A Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in India on a Christmas break, recently collaborated with popular Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, famously known as IISuperwomanII, for her new blooper "How To Be A Good Wing Woman".

The 28-year-old comedian shared a link of the video on microblogging site Twitter and captioned it, "How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft Priyanka Chopra. This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! #12CollabsOfXmas," she wrote.

How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. @priyankachopra https://t.co/fsKQf5fe84

This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae!#12CollabsOfXmas — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) December 25, 2016

The Bajirao Mastani star also took to the micro-blogging site to express her excitement over her first ever collaboration with Lilly. "This was so much fun Superwoman...," she tweeted.

And here is how social media users reacted to the new video.

@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube hahaha we want drunk PC as a character you were too good! — Priyanka's Trooper (@PC_SuperTrooper) December 25, 2016

@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII you both were so FUNNNNYYYY and lovely — aly (@IAlyazya_) December 25, 2016

@priyankachopra @IISuperwomanII @YouTube "that's y this place is called bottoms up".BAHAHA I died. You guys killed it. Love this so much ❤ — Sonia ❤'s Lilly (@TeamsuperSonia) December 25, 2016

With input from PTI.