Priyanka Chopra is in the USA again, and this time she's there to promote her upcoming Hollywood debut film Baywatch. The Quantico star started the promotions of the film from Jimmy Kimmel Live! and answered questions around her famous Met Gala outfit and more.

A frequent guest on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Priyanka, walked in as the host discussed the recent firing of FBI director by US President Donald Trump. Kimmel jokingly asked if Alex Parish (Priyanka's character in Quantico) would take up the job, to which Priyanka quipped, "Alex might but Priyanka can't."

Moving on to her recent Met-Gala outfit, Kimmel asked Priyanka about her Ralph Lauren's trench-coat dress and the 20-ft train that followed. He also questioned if she's actually 'dating' her red carpet date, Nick Jones. However, Priyanka smartly denied the rumours and said that her choice was professional as both she and Jonas were wearing the same designer and sharing the same table too.

She also spoke at length about how the idea of fitting a mini dress under the long train came to her as a 'nightmare' and revealed that it's only because of the comfortable mini, that she could party until 5 AM at Rihanna's house. Coming to her Hollywood debut, Priyanka told Kimmel how Baywatch was the first impression of America, Indians got in the early 90s.

She further revealed that the original Baywatch series' stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson are also present in the movie.

Packed with a lot of laughs and witty quips, this episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a treat for all Priyanka fans.

Baywatch, starring Dwyane Johnsson and Zac Efron will see our desi girl donning the role of a sassy villain Victoria. The film is all set for a worldwide release on May 25.