Rahul Gandhi Brutally Trolled After He Reveals His Dog Pidi 'Tweets for Him'



Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017



Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017



Congress working committee meetings now onwards.. #Pidi pic.twitter.com/Mk4fX5tFCw — The Skin Doctor (@thecyberbully13) October 29, 2017

Who follows Rahul Gandhi's order better?

Like - Pidi

RT - Digvijay Singh pic.twitter.com/43hz5npJM5 — Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) October 29, 2017

If Pidi Gandhi was doing all the work, why did @divyaspandana get all the credit in the media? I feel bad for Pidi https://t.co/9eFABuf49G — Vishakha Joshi (@VishakhaJ18) October 29, 2017

I was unable to understand why they all rushed to make these silly memes of themselves..... It's all making sense now!! #Pidi pic.twitter.com/vTNcB2bWeT — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) October 29, 2017

10 years down the line



Pidi International Airport

Pidi Institute of Medical Sciences

Pidi Khel Ratna

Pidi loan waiver scheme — Indian National Con (@desimojito) October 30, 2017

Mitron, never forget this day when the Social Media team of the ruling party invested all their energy in trolling a....well....DOG #Pidi — Scotchy (@scotchism) October 29, 2017



Anyone can make fun of others so it’s refreshing to have national leaders who aren’t afraid to be funny at their own expense. 😀 https://t.co/MIP8TydR8z



— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 29, 2017



Rahul gandhi has only one #Pidi Narendra Modi has many. pic.twitter.com/F9WgOWVefX — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) October 29, 2017

RT if you feel sorry for them !! pic.twitter.com/Hy67yNaBMM — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) October 29, 2017

Only problem with Congress today is that when @OfficeOfRG says ‘Hello Pidi’ one never knows who will answer. https://t.co/j12pjye9O4 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 29, 2017

A loyalist explaining his Boss that Pidi can just Flip pedigree & eat while I can Reverse Swing it & eat.(2017) pic.twitter.com/HRFQEvRj3d — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) October 30, 2017

Am I the only one who is looking forward to another #Pidi video? Please RT if you’d like one too. Maybe we can get @OfficeOfRG to oblige! — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) October 29, 2017

BJP set its priority to win 150+ seats in Guj & 40+ seats in HP,

whereas Congress Chamchas set priority to prove who appreciates #Pidi more pic.twitter.com/nHBSGlG9Bh — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) October 29, 2017

Since Rahul himself projected #Pidi as smarter than him, please elect Pidi as President of Congress. Pidi can surely help Congress in 2019. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 29, 2017

The reason I have higher position & respect in party is that I only wag my tail unlike those humans who wag their tongues too. — Pidi Gandhi (@OfficeOfPD) October 29, 2017

Master! Please don't mistake loyalty with taking blame of your buffoonery. I am not gonna do that. https://t.co/01EvtedYsy — Pidi Gandhi (@OfficeOfPD) October 29, 2017

This is humiliating for both of us:#Pidi pic.twitter.com/yu8vEnPgBy — Pidi Gandhi (@OfficeOfPD) October 29, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is a man on a mission, he wants to topple the incumbent government and reclaim lost ground for his party - the Congress.The man he is up against, Narendra Modi, is one of the most popular leaders on social media and the current Prime Minister's fans have been dogging the Congress vice-president with consistent trolling.Recently, though, Rahul seems to have found his mojo and has been tweeting out gems on issues like GST, demonetisation and Aadhaar.Many have wondered about the person who has been behind Rahul's resurgence and the soon-to-be Congress president's account manager finally 'came clean'.According to a tweet from Rahul's Twitter account, it seems to be an extremely talented dog named Pidi, who has been typing for the 47-year-old."Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way B-) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! (sic)" said the account, with a video of Pidi doing a neat trick with a treat.Former Congress functionary and now BJP minister in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took swipe while at Gandhi and wrote, "Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues"BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a photoshopped version of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Padman. The poster has Rahul riding pillion on a bicycle being run by Pidi.