Rahul Gandhi Brutally Trolled After He Reveals His Dog Pidi 'Tweets for Him'

Rahul Gandhi was brutally trolled after he announced on the platform that his pet dog 'Pidi' is the mastermind behind his tweets.

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:October 30, 2017, 1:04 PM IST
Photo credits: PTI
Rahul Gandhi is a man on a mission, he wants to topple the incumbent government and reclaim lost ground for his party - the Congress.

The man he is up against, Narendra Modi, is one of the most popular leaders on social media and the current Prime Minister's fans have been dogging the Congress vice-president with consistent trolling.

Recently, though, Rahul seems to have found his mojo and has been tweeting out gems on issues like GST, demonetisation and Aadhaar.

Many have wondered about the person who has been behind Rahul's resurgence and the soon-to-be Congress president's account manager finally 'came clean'.

According to a tweet from Rahul's Twitter account, it seems to be an extremely talented dog named Pidi, who has been typing for the 47-year-old.

"Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way B-) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! (sic)" said the account, with a video of Pidi doing a neat trick with a treat.

The tweet has garnered over 10,000 retweets on the platform and attracted trolls from every direction poking fun at Gandhi. Former Congress functionary and now BJP minister in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took swipe while at Gandhi and wrote, "Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues"





BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a photoshopped version of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Padman. The poster has Rahul riding pillion on a bicycle being run by Pidi.




Soon, there was a meme storm on Twitter with #Pidi trending on the website.
























However, there were some who came to Gandhi's rescue.











And it turned into a meme battle between BJP and Congress.





























Someone went a mile ahead in the troll race and even created a Twitter account for Pidi.











