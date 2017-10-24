GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi Called GST A 'Gabbar Singh Tax' And Twitter Got Very Innovative

Rahul called the BJP's definition of GST a 'Gabbar Singh tax' while addressing a rally in Gujarat.

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:October 24, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure that the Gujarat government had failed to provide.

Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Gandhi hit out the Bhartiya Janata Party over bribe allegations levelled by Patidar leader Narendra Patel, Rahul said that the youth of Gujarat was not on sale, no matter how much money the government wished to spend.

"The government is trying to suppress the voice of Gujarat, and when they failed they tried to buy the voice of Gujarat," he said. On Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has led to massive protests by the trader community in Gujarat, Rahul called the BJP's definition of GST a "Gabbar Singh tax".

While Gandhi continued his attack against BJP and called the party "dramebaaz party number one," it was his Gabbar Singh remark that caught the eyes and ears of Twitterati.

So when a parody account that goes by the handle @RealHistoryPic took to Twitter and asked the people to give their definition of GST, the account received more than a thousand responses as Twitterati got really, really innovative.





Here are some of the responses:










































































