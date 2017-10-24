Rahul Gandhi Called GST A 'Gabbar Singh Tax' And Twitter Got Very Innovative
Rahul called the BJP's definition of GST a 'Gabbar Singh tax' while addressing a rally in Gujarat.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure that the Gujarat government had failed to provide.
Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Gandhi hit out the Bhartiya Janata Party over bribe allegations levelled by Patidar leader Narendra Patel, Rahul said that the youth of Gujarat was not on sale, no matter how much money the government wished to spend.
"The government is trying to suppress the voice of Gujarat, and when they failed they tried to buy the voice of Gujarat," he said. On Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has led to massive protests by the trader community in Gujarat, Rahul called the BJP's definition of GST a "Gabbar Singh tax".
While Gandhi continued his attack against BJP and called the party "dramebaaz party number one," it was his Gabbar Singh remark that caught the eyes and ears of Twitterati.
So when a parody account that goes by the handle @RealHistoryPic took to Twitter and asked the people to give their definition of GST, the account received more than a thousand responses as Twitterati got really, really innovative.
Here are some of the responses:
What’s your full form of GST?
Here are some of the responses:
Greatly Screwed-up Tax— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017
Ghoom Saariduniya Tax— Razi (@raz0212) October 23, 2017
Gayi Salary Tax— Kapil (@kapsology) October 23, 2017
Go Sell Tea— Uday Menon (@Uday47) October 23, 2017
Gayi Sarkar Tumhari— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) October 23, 2017
Gaanja Smoking tax— V (@VforVendetta_In) October 23, 2017
Gabbar Sambha Together— Akhilesh P. Singh (@AkhileshPSingh) October 23, 2017
Gobar Smelling Tax— Amit Verma (@amit_ili) October 23, 2017
Gayab Salary Tax. #GabbarSinghTax— Geekology (@academic_dud) October 23, 2017
Government Sudhaaro Tax— Razi (@raz0212) October 23, 2017
Gaanja Sutta Tax 😂😂— Dushyant (@ChampDev_) October 23, 2017
Ghatia Service Tax - #GST— Aarti (@aartic02) October 23, 2017
Gau Suraksha Tax— Gautam Ghosh (@GautamGhosh) October 23, 2017
Gujarat Shah Tax— Mogambo🇮🇳⏺ (@UberHandle) October 23, 2017
Good Story Telling.— भारत परभाणे (@parbhane) October 23, 2017
Great Statues Tax ~GST 🗽#GabbarSinghTax— MATTS (@MATTSMATTS) October 23, 2017
When you see the restaurant bills, it is Get Shocked Tax!— Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) October 23, 2017
Gambhir Sankat Tax— Apoorva (@AppyK_08) October 23, 2017
Galti Se Tax 😂— richa singh (@richa_singh) October 23, 2017
God Save Taxpayers !— Cha Cha (@TheLegendChap) October 23, 2017
Get Simply Trolled— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) October 23, 2017
Growth stopping technique. ..— அமுதா (@ammu22291) October 23, 2017
Gareeb Sameto Tax!!— Paras (@ParasGhosh) October 23, 2017
