What’s your full form of GST?

— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) October 23, 2017

Greatly Screwed-up Tax — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

Ghoom Saariduniya Tax — Razi (@raz0212) October 23, 2017

Gayi Salary Tax — Kapil (@kapsology) October 23, 2017

Go Sell Tea — Uday Menon (@Uday47) October 23, 2017

Gayi Sarkar Tumhari — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) October 23, 2017

Gaanja Smoking tax — V (@VforVendetta_In) October 23, 2017

Gabbar Sambha Together — Akhilesh P. Singh (@AkhileshPSingh) October 23, 2017

Gobar Smelling Tax — Amit Verma (@amit_ili) October 23, 2017

Government Sudhaaro Tax — Razi (@raz0212) October 23, 2017

Gaanja Sutta Tax 😂😂 — Dushyant (@ChampDev_) October 23, 2017

Gau Suraksha Tax — Gautam Ghosh (@GautamGhosh) October 23, 2017

Gujarat Shah Tax — Mogambo🇮🇳⏺ (@UberHandle) October 23, 2017

Good Story Telling. — भारत परभाणे (@parbhane) October 23, 2017

When you see the restaurant bills, it is Get Shocked Tax! — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) October 23, 2017

Gambhir Sankat Tax

😅 — Apoorva (@AppyK_08) October 23, 2017

Galti Se Tax 😂 — richa singh (@richa_singh) October 23, 2017

God Save Taxpayers ! — Cha Cha (@TheLegendChap) October 23, 2017

Get Simply Trolled — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) October 23, 2017

Growth stopping technique. .. — அமுதா (@ammu22291) October 23, 2017

Gareeb Sameto Tax!! — Paras (@ParasGhosh) October 23, 2017

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi , saying the youth of Gujarat wanted jobs, education and health infrastructure that the Gujarat government had failed to provide.Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, Gandhi hit out the Bhartiya Janata Party over bribe allegations levelled by Patidar leader Narendra Patel, Rahul said that the youth of Gujarat was not on sale, no matter how much money the government wished to spend."The government is trying to suppress the voice of Gujarat, and when they failed they tried to buy the voice of Gujarat," he said. On Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has led to massive protests by the trader community in Gujarat, Rahul called the BJP's definition of GST a "Gabbar Singh tax".While Gandhi continued his attack against BJP and called the party "dramebaaz party number one," it was his Gabbar Singh remark that caught the eyes and ears of Twitterati.So when a parody account that goes by the handle @RealHistoryPic took to Twitter and asked the people to give their definition of GST, the account received more than a thousand responses as Twitterati got really, really innovative.