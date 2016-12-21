Rahul Gandhi Tries To Troll Govt On Demonetisation, Gets Trolled Instead
File photo of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
On Wednesday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tried to troll the Narendra Modi-led government for changing rules viz-a-viz demonetisation on a regular basis. He tweeted a picture of a pole with several traffic lights, all displaying different colors and wrote, "Government orders after demonetisation (sic)."
Government orders after demonetisation: pic.twitter.com/5D5p0XX4MO
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 21, 2016
The 46-year-old was making a point on how, since November 8 when the Prime Minister made a TV announcement declaring all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as invalid legal tender, the government has been changing its objective behind the move like it wasn't a big deal.
But the tweet didn't seem to go down too well with Twitter users. Netizens gave it back to Gandhi in the same way he tried to troll the government.
Here's what they tweeted in reply.
This is how the brain of @OfficeOfRG works pic.twitter.com/SQdxqv0qEN
— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) December 21, 2016
.@OfficeOfRG fir account hack ho gya kya ?
— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) December 21, 2016
@OfficeOfRG 😂😂😂😂 bhai thoda sa toh gap rakho apne aur mere account mein.
— Rofl Gandhi Goelian (@RoflGandhi_) December 21, 2016
@ashoklalla @OfficeOfRG "I'm dreamin' of a lite Christmas!"
— namchu (@namchu) December 21, 2016
. @OfficeOfRG is trolling Modi.... kaise kaise din dekhne ko mil rahe hain 😂😂😂
— Shawn Mir (@SolivagantShawn) December 21, 2016
. @OfficeOfRG Now even Rahul Gandhi has started trolling 😜 #AccheDin #DeMonetisation
— MyRj Kartik (@Rjkartik) December 21, 2016
@OfficeOfRG bhai ab tu bhi troll karega toh hum kya karenge? 😐
— तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) December 21, 2016
That didn't seem like a good idea Mr Gandhi.
