Rahul Gandhi Tries To Troll Govt On Demonetisation, Gets Trolled Instead

First published: December 21, 2016, 4:13 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
File photo of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tried to troll the Narendra Modi-led government for changing rules viz-a-viz demonetisation on a regular basis. He tweeted a picture of a pole with several traffic lights, all displaying different colors and wrote, "Government orders after demonetisation (sic)."

The 46-year-old was making a point on how, since November 8 when the Prime Minister made a TV announcement declaring all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as invalid legal tender, the government has been changing its objective behind the move like it wasn't a big deal.

But the tweet didn't seem to go down too well with Twitter users. Netizens gave it back to Gandhi in the same way he tried to troll the government.

Here's what they tweeted in reply.

That didn't seem like a good idea Mr Gandhi.

