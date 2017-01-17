Rahul Gandhi Trolled For 'Torn Kurta' Antic During His Speech In Rishikesh

On Monday, while speaking at Vijay Sankalp convention of party workers in Rishikesh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining the autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), wanting to run the country on his own by suppressing everyone's voice and alleged that the Prime Minister worked for industrialists.

"PM Modi does everything that happens nowadays. Next year, you will not find Lord Ram in Ramleela but Modi instead. Lord Ram will appear in Ramleela sporting Modi's mask. Such kind of Ramleela will happen across the country," the Congress Vice President said referring to the recent controversy over the Khadi and Village Industries Commission's (KVIC) decision to replace Modi with Mahatma Gandhi on its calendars and diaries.

"He (Modi) wants one-man rule in the country. He wants others to vanish, their voice to fall silent, and people should listen to his Mann Ki Baat only. However, one cannot govern this way," he added.

Although Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister and his policies in most of his speeches, what received a huge response from the crowd was his 'torn pocket' antic.

While slamming the Modi government over demonetisation and holding the latter responsible for the state of affairs in the country, Gandhi stopped his speech mid-way and decided to show the torn pocket of his trademark white kurta to the crowd. Then, he returned to the mic and said, "Mera kurta phata hua hai...lekin Modiji ka kurta kabhi phata hua nahi milta. Bade paisewalon ke saath unki photo milegi (My kurta is torn, but you'll never find Modiji's kurta torn. You will only spot him in pictures with the super rich.)

And while Gandhi was still alleging in his speech that the Prime Minister worked for the welfare of only the industrialists, his torn kurta antics had already taken the social media world by storm. People had a lot to say about his foreign vacations, chartered plane and luxury lifestyle. Here's what they tweeted.

Dear @OfficeOfRG sir, did your kurta get torn when flying in this chartered plane? pic.twitter.com/6e5KtVN888 — Vijay (@centerofright) January 17, 2017

#DoobtiNaavCongresski

Pappu : Main Modi Modi chilaunga kurta fadke 😝😝

We enjoy ur Comedy Shows @OfficeOfRG ,TY so much 4 entertaining Us 😂😝 pic.twitter.com/PCYGuC8y1w — Sapnakapse (@Sapnakapse3) January 17, 2017

OMG what is wrong with this man, watch what Rahul Gandhi said about his kurta and PM Modi Kurta! https://t.co/0TJporO65S — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) January 16, 2017

Joker Pappu showed his torn kurta in a rally today after returning from 2 weeks new year party vacation in London ..@sherryontopp thoko tali — sanghi troll (@ExSecular) January 16, 2017

He can't afford a new kurta, but a vacation abroad he can happily afford ? @OfficeOfRG #RahulGandhi drama karwalo bas😖 — Vullary (@vullary) January 16, 2017

In 5 yrs while being in Govt without post, @OfficeOfRG earning rises from 2cr to 9cr and he claims "torn kurta"? Public should make it true pic.twitter.com/fvrjKdAQTE — Nitish Kumar (@nkumar_) January 17, 2017

I would like to start crowd funding to donate kurta to @OfficeOfRG. Anyone in for donations. Cc @TajinderBagga https://t.co/No6px2qzBA — Prachi Garg (@prachimadri) January 17, 2017

@OfficeOfRG exhibited fata Kurta, my free advice he can ask for some coats from @sherryontopp who recently joined his party. #PhataKurta pic.twitter.com/pClTft3auU — Manoj 🇮🇳 (@manoj61agarwal) January 17, 2017

After 60 years of rule congress party is not able to pay 6 Rs stitching charges. Poor Pappu # Phata kurta pic.twitter.com/yA1p0ABZ25 — PANKAJ (@Indianwadhwa) January 17, 2017

RaGa flaunting fata kurta is actually symbolic of what his family has always given to India: daridrata. — Amrit 📝 (@AmritHallan) January 17, 2017

Guess Rahul Gandhi needs some kind of a magic to stop people from trolling him again and again on social media.

With inputs from IANS.