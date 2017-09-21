Rahul Gandhi's Pic With Spanish Actress Creates Flutter on Social Media







Last night with the eloquent and insightful @rahulgandhi. I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to meet and listen to so many brilliant thinkers from all parts and perspectives of the world. It is only with an open mind and open heart that we can really make the world a better place. Thank you @berggrueninst for opening mine. #IdeasMatter

In a recent Instagram post, Spanish-Australian actress Nathalia Ramos put up a picture along with Rahul. She reportedly met the Congress Vice-President at a gathering.The post by Ramos has created quite a buzz with endless rumours doing the rounds. People were inquisitive about Ramos and her relationship with Rahul.A notable thing about the post was that Ramos called the Gandhi scion “eloquent” and “insightful.” She said she was “blessed” to have got the opportunity to meet him.The Instagram post, in which she even tagged Gandhi, read, “Last night with the eloquent and insightful @rahulgandhi. I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to meet and listen to so many brilliant thinkers from all parts and perspectives of the world. It is only with an open mind and open heart that we can really make the world a better place. Thank you @berggrueninst for opening mine. #IdeasMatter.”Nathalia Norah Ramos Cohen is a Spanish-Australian actress, who also holds US citizenship, is known for playing the character of Yasmin in the 2007 film Bratz, which was nominated for 5 Golden Raspberry Awards in 2007.Ramos also played the role of Nina Martin, the lead character, in the 2011 Nickelodeon television series House of Anubis. Her mother is from Australia and her father is Spanish pop singer Juan Carlos Ramos Vaquero, known by his stage name, “Ivan.”Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-week tour in the US, drew a lot of flak over his recent remark on “dynasty politics” at UC Berkeley on September 12.