Rahul Gandhi's Recent Speech In Gujarat Has Turned Into A Hilarious Meme

An excerpt from a video of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Patan, Gujarat went insanely viral on the microblogging site.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 15, 2017, 4:38 PM IST
Photo credits: Rahul Gandhi / YouTube
Rahul Gandhi is a man on a mission, he wants to topple the incumbent government and reclaim lost ground for his party - the Congress.

The man he is up against, Narendra Modi, is one of the most popular leaders on social media and the current Prime Minister's fans have been dogging the Congress vice-president with consistent trolling.

Rahul who seems to have found his mojo online has been tweeting out gems taking digs on issues such as GST, demonetisation, Aadhaar, and more recently smog in the National Capital Region.

Now, Rahul has decided to take his trolling offline.

On Tuesday, an excerpt from a video of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Patan, Gujarat went insanely viral on the microblogging site.

In the viral video, Gandhi says, "Aisi machine lagaunga, iss side se aaloo ghusega, uss side se sona niklega."
"I'll install such a machine if you feed in potatoes, you'll get gold in return."




While Gandhi was imitating Narendra Modi, social media turned the video into a hilarious meme.


































Here's Rahul Gandhi's entire speech taking multiple digs at Modi and BJP:

