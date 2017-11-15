Rahul Gandhi's Recent Speech In Gujarat Has Turned Into A Hilarious Meme

RT if you think Rahul Gandhi is India's best stand up comedian😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xm4PSaw1Z4 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) November 14, 2017

Aaloo Factory feat Pikotaro pic.twitter.com/7ranw2IpbD — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) November 15, 2017

Me to my boss during my appraisal pic.twitter.com/mmqF5JJrLZ — Unfair & Lowly (@UnfairAndLowly) November 14, 2017

Pic 1: Bappi da before entering RaGa's Aloo Ki Factory.



Pic 2: Bappi da after coming out of RaGa's Aloo Ki Factory. pic.twitter.com/jP2VAyVYfm — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 14, 2017

"Agar dono side se aaloo dala toh kya niklega?" pic.twitter.com/2dtMOQ0nff — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) November 14, 2017

investor: kafi dino se keh raha hai..chal aaj tera start-up idea bata hi de

me: pic.twitter.com/5FZBid7rZ2 — ㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@firkiii) November 14, 2017

This is the outcome of Rahul Gandhi's Aaloo daalunga - Sona niklega speech. pic.twitter.com/rxJluLxSlk — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 14, 2017

Exclusive pic of Rahul Gandhi selling raw gold. pic.twitter.com/dsSM2qZB6G — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) November 14, 2017

Rahul Gandhi wants to build a machine which takes potato as an input and gives gold as an output. Is he talking about a machine or Bappi Lahiri? pic.twitter.com/ogmOrNKxlI — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 14, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is a man on a mission, he wants to topple the incumbent government and reclaim lost ground for his party - the Congress.The man he is up against, Narendra Modi, is one of the most popular leaders on social media and the current Prime Minister's fans have been dogging the Congress vice-president with consistent trolling.Rahul who seems to have found his mojo online has been tweeting out gems taking digs on issues such as GST, demonetisation, Aadhaar, and more recently smog in the National Capital Region.Now, Rahul has decided to take his trolling offline.On Tuesday, an excerpt from a video of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Patan, Gujarat went insanely viral on the microblogging site.In the viral video, Gandhi says, "Aisi machine lagaunga, iss side se aaloo ghusega, uss side se sona niklega.""I'll install such a machine if you feed in potatoes, you'll get gold in return."While Gandhi was imitating Narendra Modi, social media turned the video into a hilarious meme.Here's Rahul Gandhi's entire speech taking multiple digs at Modi and BJP: