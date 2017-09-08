GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Hate Tweets On Lankesh's Death, Gets Trolled​

Twitterati questioned the Union minister for information technology for his silence over the attacks on the RSS.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 8, 2017, 3:15 PM IST
Veteran Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Lankesh was a well-known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.

As soon as the news of Ms. Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.

nikhil

Meanwhile, there were some who celebrated Lankesh's death. While some went on to justify her murder. One user -- Nikhil Dadhich (@nikhildadhich) used an abusive reference to the journalist's death. Among other things, his Twitter bio (now removed) read, “Honored To Be Followed By PM Sh @narendramodi Ji.”

He wrote: "Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)

nikhil dadich

There was such an outpour of abusive content on Twitter that the Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.

He wrote:

"I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that."








Little did Prasad know that his condemning tweets could invite trolls who would question him for his silence over the attacks on the RSS.

Here are some of the responses to his tweet.





























