Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Hate Tweets On Lankesh's Death, Gets Trolled​



I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh.

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017

Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that.



— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017



Okay Sir.

But

Are u aware about the tweets of

Pro-Maoists!

They r threatening

Ma_Bharati Bhakts

They r abusing our Best #PM@narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/8cGKOUg29g — VTD_EkantBhai (@SaundiD) September 6, 2017

Bowed down to media, secular and liberal bullies? We work for you tirelessly, selflessly. This is the reward? https://t.co/tlc03FBM5j — Rita (@RitaG74) September 6, 2017

Minister Sir, pls also condemn selective outrage by Lootyens journos against killing of people? #GauriLankeshMurder Watch the chart? pic.twitter.com/aiWVDrnMiF — Kailash Wagh 🇮🇳 (@kailashwg) September 6, 2017

Person who can't win a lokh sabha election, enjoying power coz of sacrifices of many RSS/BJP workers who laid their life. — Chiranjeevi చిరంజీవి (@chiranjeevi497) September 6, 2017

Sir anything for these Poor RSS workers who were no Journalists but just humble people who lost life for serving their Cause@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Z7ybpPdrgL — सत्यसाधक/Truthseeker (@RituRathaur) September 6, 2017

Its none of your business Mr.Minister. 100's of RSS workers were killed while you are enjoying power gifted by modi.

Shame on u — Chiranjeevi చిరంజీవి (@chiranjeevi497) September 6, 2017

Did you tweet same when RSS workers are killed & please check the tweet of guys who are appreciating you now,this is called surrender shame — Ramesh (@1967Babu) September 6, 2017

Did this chutia ever open his mouth when journalists threw party over killing of RSS workers? LolSanghis https://t.co/ivwJzJlcWi — Eminent Intellectual (@padhalikha) September 6, 2017