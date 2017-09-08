Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Hate Tweets On Lankesh's Death, Gets Trolled
Twitterati questioned the Union minister for information technology for his silence over the attacks on the RSS.
Twitterati questioned the Union minister for information technology for his silence over the attacks on the RSS.
Lankesh was a well-known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.
As soon as the news of Ms. Lankesh's murder broke, fellow journalists, activists, and friends took to Twitter to express their shock and anger.
Meanwhile, there were some who celebrated Lankesh's death. While some went on to justify her murder. One user -- Nikhil Dadhich (@nikhildadhich) used an abusive reference to the journalist's death. Among other things, his Twitter bio (now removed) read, “Honored To Be Followed By PM Sh @narendramodi Ji.”
He wrote: "Ek kuttiya kutte ki maut kya mari, saare pille ek sur mein bilbila rahe hain" (It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune)
There was such an outpour of abusive content on Twitter that the Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to issue a statement against such abusive messages.
He wrote:
"I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that."
I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh.
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that.
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
Little did Prasad know that his condemning tweets could invite trolls who would question him for his silence over the attacks on the RSS.
Here are some of the responses to his tweet.
Okay Sir.— VTD_EkantBhai (@SaundiD) September 6, 2017
But
Are u aware about the tweets of
Pro-Maoists!
They r threatening
Ma_Bharati Bhakts
They r abusing our Best #PM@narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/8cGKOUg29g
Bowed down to media, secular and liberal bullies? We work for you tirelessly, selflessly. This is the reward? https://t.co/tlc03FBM5j— Rita (@RitaG74) September 6, 2017
Minister Sir, pls also condemn selective outrage by Lootyens journos against killing of people? #GauriLankeshMurder Watch the chart? pic.twitter.com/aiWVDrnMiF— Kailash Wagh 🇮🇳 (@kailashwg) September 6, 2017
Person who can't win a lokh sabha election, enjoying power coz of sacrifices of many RSS/BJP workers who laid their life.— Chiranjeevi చిరంజీవి (@chiranjeevi497) September 6, 2017
Sir anything for these Poor RSS workers who were no Journalists but just humble people who lost life for serving their Cause@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Z7ybpPdrgL— सत्यसाधक/Truthseeker (@RituRathaur) September 6, 2017
Its none of your business Mr.Minister. 100's of RSS workers were killed while you are enjoying power gifted by modi.— Chiranjeevi చిరంజీవి (@chiranjeevi497) September 6, 2017
Shame on u
Did you tweet same when RSS workers are killed & please check the tweet of guys who are appreciating you now,this is called surrender shame— Ramesh (@1967Babu) September 6, 2017
Did this chutia ever open his mouth when journalists threw party over killing of RSS workers? LolSanghis https://t.co/ivwJzJlcWi— Eminent Intellectual (@padhalikha) September 6, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 13-Year-Old Leg Spinner Catching Everyone's Eye At Lord's
- Poster Boys Movie Review: Avoid If You Are Looking For Logic
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Hot Pink Outfit At Toronto International Film Festival
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride
- MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned