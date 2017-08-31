#DemonetisationSuccess - How BJP Tried to Make Demonetisation A Success, on Twitter
"Decisive and bold Modi government : Black money market, terrorism and naxalism deeply affected by demonetisation. #DemonetisationSuccess," the official BJP handle tweeted.
"There is no need for panic. Your money will remain yours. You need not worry at this point," he said.
Demonetisation drive was a roller-coaster ride for most people. From being excited and hopeful that black money hoarders will finally be caught to being frustrated and tired of waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs -- we experienced it all.
The Reserve Bank of India has now revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 per cent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation.
Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in the Reserve Bank of India's annual report.
The report, which has come after a delay of nearly two months as the central bank was still collating the data on the scrapped currency, also says that only about 89 million units of the banned Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.
The data has given the Opposition ammunition to attack the Narendra Modi government, which has been bullish on the note ban exercise. Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, chastised the government and said the RBI should be “ashamed for recommending demonetisation." “99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?” he tweeted. “RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize,” he further said.
Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to RBI. That is 1%. Shame on RBI which 'recommended' demonetisation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017
RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017
Various oppostion leaders took a dig at BJP by stating facts and figures indicating that the note ban drive was a huge flop.
Twitterati was quick to join the bandwagon and trended the hashtag #DeMonetisationFailed. While some criticised the government, others sneaked in jokes.
Money Gained= 16k crore Cost of printing notes= 21K crore Loss to RBI= 5K crore "A Genius calculating benefits of #DeMonetisation".(2017) pic.twitter.com/cfygcyfOpG — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017
Somewhere in Chicago, with a cigar in mouth, jazz in the background, and a glass of cognac in hand, Raghuram Rajan must be laughing aloud.
— churumuri (@churumuri) August 30, 2017
99% currency back in system. #Demonetisation for you ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/tYv4ZFYBz3 — Manas Pratap Singh (@manas_ndtv) August 30, 2017
"Now is it clear why I prefered resignation instead of being cursed by Billions?"~ Raghuram Rajan. (2017)#DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/SLUdY9CfeR
— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017
However, even after coming under severe criticism, BJP did the unimaginable. The top BJP leaders and supporters trended the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess on Twitter. Yep.
#demonetisationsuccess is now trending in Indiahttps://t.co/9rkv42gzfK pic.twitter.com/Lam0Pt290P
— Trendsmap India (@TrendsmapIndia) August 31, 2017
From Smriti Irani to Suresh Prabhu, there was a barrage of tweets from the bigwigs along with the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess.
Decisive and bold Modi government : Black money market, terrorism and naxalism deeply affected by demonetisation. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/uHJE5bIKkB
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 31, 2017
PM @narendramodi's bold & historic decision is bringing great benefits to the nation. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/tPyPe1XiXE
— Shankar Chaudhary (@ChaudhryShankar) August 31, 2017
Top paid trend right now is #DemonetisationSuccess
despite this graph published by @RBI
Incredible India! pic.twitter.com/RUm3VfUJr0
— Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) August 31, 2017
Demonetisation attained its objective of making India a less cash economy reducing black money flow in the system. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/GVSV1BF6rt
— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 31, 2017
#DemonetisationSuccess: India's highest ever detection of black money & a massive rise in the no. of new taxpayers! (22 lakh to 56 lakh) pic.twitter.com/wcxb3KKipG
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 31, 2017
A phenomenal rise in new individual tax payers from 22 lakh last year to 56 lakh till August 5, 2017 shows a great #DemonetisationSuccess
— Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) August 31, 2017
With almost entire cash holdings in the formal system, Demonetisation made crack down on dubious transactions easier #DemonetisationSuccess
— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 31, 2017
Black money coming back post demonetisation is an absolute myth : See facts. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/powHu7Rz4T
— BJP (@BJP4India) August 31, 2017
#DemonetisationSuccess India's highest ever detection of Black Money. pic.twitter.com/euc1jXKA36
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 31, 2017
Just to make things even more embarrassing, some leaders and supporters copy + pasted tweets to give maximum mileage to the trend.
People readily called out the duplicate tweets hinting the hashtag was a smart play to distract the public attention from the reality.
Who said Demonitisation was a disaster? Some brainless PR company got paid a LOT of taxpayer money to trend #DemonetisationSuccess.
SUCCESS! pic.twitter.com/MM8M23Npuy
— Meghnad 👨🏫 📖 (@Memeghnad) August 31, 2017
#DeMonetisationSuccess -- Nobody is paying to make this trend. Nobody. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/H9WsQXqVdM
— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 31, 2017
LOL, BJP IT Cell and @malviyamit are at it again. Paid twitter trend to make a disaster look like a success. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/rCK0gBUIHA
— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) August 31, 2017
Entire Government machinery seems to be pushing #demonetisationSuccess! Corporates can learn from BJP on concerted social media campaigns :) pic.twitter.com/3RUU5Grt4h
— Karthik (@beastoftraal) August 31, 2017
Hmmm. Multiple people having same opinion, same sentence formation and same punctuations on #DemonetisationSuccess . #DemonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/zW7Et2pTJJ
— Shahnawaz Khan (@shahnawazk) August 31, 2017
Minister ho, ya Social media influencer? pic.twitter.com/IqQUG6zIox
— SG (@shrinivassg) August 31, 2017
