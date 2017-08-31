GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#DemonetisationSuccess - How BJP Tried to Make Demonetisation A Success, on Twitter

"Decisive and bold Modi government : Black money market, terrorism and naxalism deeply affected by demonetisation. #DemonetisationSuccess," the official BJP handle tweeted.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 31, 2017, 9:12 PM IST
On November 8, in a move aimed at curbing black money and corruption, the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced while addressing to the nation.

"There is no need for panic. Your money will remain yours. You need not worry at this point," he said.

Demonetisation drive was a roller-coaster ride for most people. From being excited and hopeful that black money hoarders will finally be caught to being frustrated and tired of waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs -- we experienced it all.







The Reserve Bank of India has now revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 per cent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation.

Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in the Reserve Bank of India's annual report.

The report, which has come after a delay of nearly two months as the central bank was still collating the data on the scrapped currency, also says that only about 89 million units of the banned Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.

The data has given the Opposition ammunition to attack the Narendra Modi government, which has been bullish on the note ban exercise. Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, chastised the government and said the RBI should be “ashamed for recommending demonetisation." “99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?” he tweeted. “RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize,” he further said.





Various oppostion leaders took a dig at BJP by stating facts and figures indicating that the note ban drive was a huge flop.

Twitterati was quick to join the bandwagon and trended the hashtag #DeMonetisationFailed. While some criticised the government, others sneaked in jokes.











However, even after coming under severe criticism, BJP did the unimaginable. The top BJP leaders and supporters trended the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess on Twitter. Yep.





From Smriti Irani to Suresh Prabhu, there was a barrage of tweets from the bigwigs along with the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess.

























Just to make things even more embarrassing, some leaders and supporters copy + pasted tweets to give maximum mileage to the trend.

People readily called out the duplicate tweets hinting the hashtag was a smart play to distract the public attention from the reality.

















