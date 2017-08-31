DemonetisationSuccess - How BJP Tried to Make Demonetisation A Success, on Twitter



In Pics: New Rs 500 note that will be issued pic.twitter.com/N51HDChDs3

In Pics: New Rs 2000 Note that will be issued pic.twitter.com/4NXhNOpxxA — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2016



Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in RBI's annual report.https://t.co/El6ZYqRE18

Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to RBI. That is 1%. Shame on RBI which 'recommended' demonetisation — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017



RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize.

Money Gained= 16k crore Cost of printing notes= 21K crore Loss to RBI= 5K crore "A Genius calculating benefits of #DeMonetisation".(2017) pic.twitter.com/cfygcyfOpG — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) August 30, 2017



Somewhere in Chicago, with a cigar in mouth, jazz in the background, and a glass of cognac in hand, Raghuram Rajan must be laughing aloud.

99% currency back in system. #Demonetisation for you ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/tYv4ZFYBz3 — Manas Pratap Singh (@manas_ndtv) August 30, 2017



"Now is it clear why I prefered resignation instead of being cursed by Billions?"~ Raghuram Rajan. (2017)#DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/SLUdY9CfeR

Decisive and bold Modi government : Black money market, terrorism and naxalism deeply affected by demonetisation. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/uHJE5bIKkB

PM @narendramodi's bold & historic decision is bringing great benefits to the nation. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/tPyPe1XiXE



Top paid trend right now is #DemonetisationSuccess

despite this graph published by @RBI

Incredible India! pic.twitter.com/RUm3VfUJr0

Demonetisation attained its objective of making India a less cash economy reducing black money flow in the system. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/GVSV1BF6rt



#DemonetisationSuccess: India's highest ever detection of black money & a massive rise in the no. of new taxpayers! (22 lakh to 56 lakh) pic.twitter.com/wcxb3KKipG

A phenomenal rise in new individual tax payers from 22 lakh last year to 56 lakh till August 5, 2017 shows a great #DemonetisationSuccess



With almost entire cash holdings in the formal system, Demonetisation made crack down on dubious transactions easier #DemonetisationSuccess

Black money coming back post demonetisation is an absolute myth : See facts. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/powHu7Rz4T



#DemonetisationSuccess India's highest ever detection of Black Money. pic.twitter.com/euc1jXKA36

Who said Demonitisation was a disaster? Some brainless PR company got paid a LOT of taxpayer money to trend #DemonetisationSuccess.

SUCCESS! pic.twitter.com/MM8M23Npuy



#DeMonetisationSuccess -- Nobody is paying to make this trend. Nobody. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/H9WsQXqVdM

LOL, BJP IT Cell and @malviyamit are at it again. Paid twitter trend to make a disaster look like a success. #DemonetisationSuccess pic.twitter.com/rCK0gBUIHA



Entire Government machinery seems to be pushing #demonetisationSuccess! Corporates can learn from BJP on concerted social media campaigns :) pic.twitter.com/3RUU5Grt4h

Hmmm. Multiple people having same opinion, same sentence formation and same punctuations on #DemonetisationSuccess . #DemonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/zW7Et2pTJJ



Minister ho, ya Social media influencer? pic.twitter.com/IqQUG6zIox

