Reporter Reaches New Heights Of Journalism, Dives Into Flood Water For Quote

There are several ways to show commitment to the job you love. Being punctual, sincere, and honest to your work are essential for your personal and as well the company's growth.But of course, there are a handful unwritten rules that come into play only when you find yourselves in a situation you've never been in before.As the Northeast monsoon has once again left Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu inundated through the first week of November and has already claimed 12 lives, a News 18 Tamil Nadu reporter made the ultimate splash leaving many on social media applauding him for his commitment toward work.Anand decided to swim across sewage-filled flood water in a village in Kancheepuram, just to get quotes from the people on the other end.Armed with a mic wrapped in a polythene, Anand made the ultimate plunge, swimming across the 30 feet long stretch of stagnated water to ask questions to men and women waiting there."I’m in Kancheepuram district, Adhanur village right now. All the streets are flooded with rainwater in this village. If one had to go from where I’m sitting to where those people are standing,” Anand says while pointing to the people standing on the other end of the street."The distance is about 30 feet, and the water is deep enough to drown people. If we have to interview them, the only way is to swim across, come, let’s swim across," Anand says before taking the ultimate plunge.The video was shared on microblogging website Twitter and many lauded his dramatic display of commitment.(h/t The News Minute)