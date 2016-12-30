Rishi Kapoor Trolled For Comparing Jonty Rhodes' Daughter's Name India With Taimur

Ever since the birth of Taimur Ali Khan - son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, social media has been abuzz with people discussing why did the actors choose the name Taimur for their newborn.

After the star couple announced their son's name as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, social media users went on to vehemently troll the couple. They questioned why they named their son after "the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur". In fact, several users online even abused the two actors for choosing the name.

To tackle the situation on the actors' behalf, family members and friends including veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah came out in support of Saif-Kareena's choice of name for their baby boy.

After Rishi Kapoor recently lashed out at those who commented on the name in a series of tweets, on December 29, the actor once again took to the microblogging site to reiterate to social media users that only parents have the prerogative to choose a name for their children.

Attached with Kapoor's tweet was an image, which had a quote from South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes written on it, explaining why he chose to name his daughter India. The quote read, "I learned human values there, I learned yoga there, I learned different religion's diversity there...so I named my daughter India". And with that image Kapoor wrote, "You caught it right! Thank you Jonty Rodes for that. Only parents have the right to name their kids whatever" (sic).

The 64-year-old actor compared Kareena-Saif naming their son Taimur to Jonty Rhodes naming his daughter India and it backfired. He was criticised and trolled online for his tweet. Here's what everyone had to tell Kapoor about comparing the two situations.

So what did u @chintskap and your family learnt from Taimur? Rape, killing, looting, torturing ? — Secular Fraud (@SecularFraud) December 29, 2016

@chintskap sir r u comparing India wd taimur? No i dont hv problem wd name bt If Kiran rao can name her child Azad 'Rao' khan Y cant Kareena — garima srivastav (@gsgarima36) December 29, 2016

@chintskap Absolutely parents prerogative. But do read why Jonty Rhodes names his child India in the image.Do u believe in sound vibrations — Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) December 29, 2016

@chintskap

Get a life dude!

He named her daughter India as pride..What pride did ur daughter get naming her son Taimur? Shame on you. — Ranjan Singh (@ranjan5ua) December 29, 2016

@chintskap name of child shows the mentality ,depth and thought process of parents . — kim (@samkoool99) December 29, 2016

@chintskap he did great 👍..! But what about #Taimur.! Don't try to defend nonsense.! — MANOJ PANDEY (@mkp19) December 29, 2016

. @chintskap

If Taimur is ur hero...then don't talk abt Intolerance

It's a crude provocation..... — Drug Addict (@TripathiTweet28) December 29, 2016

Rishi Kapoor is yet to respond to his trolls, but doesn't seem like he is going to keep quiet for too long.

Kareena, daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, delivered the baby on December 20 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

With input from IANS.