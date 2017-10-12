GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Russian Man Found Begging Outside Temple, Sushma Swaraj Comes To Rescue

'Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help,' Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 12, 2017, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Russian Man Found Begging Outside Temple, Sushma Swaraj Comes To Rescue
Photo credits: PTI
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is a bit of an online star. Considering the fact that she is the most followed woman leader in the world on Twitter, Swaraj lets her actions speak for her Twitter popularity.

Her social media popularity is a result of her promptness in handling distress calls addressed to her, often by Indians stuck in difficult situations overseas.

This time, the Union external affairs minister came to rescue a Russian man, who was found begging at a Kanchipuram temple in Tamil Nadu.

Swaraj who came across a report in The Hindu soon took to the microblogging site to extend help to the Russian man. She tweeted, "Evangelin - Your country Russia is our time tested friend. My officials in Chennai will provide you all help."







According to The Hindu report, 24-year-old Evangelin had arrived in India with a valid passport and visa on September 24. Travelling to Kancheepuram on Tuesday morning from Chennai and after visiting a few temples, he went to an ATM near the Kumarakottam temple to withdraw money. But as luck would have it, he couldn’t withdraw any as his PIN got locked.

With nowhere to go and language being the biggest barrier, Evangelin was compelled to sit outside the temple and spread out his cap to get some money.

Shocked at the sight of a foreigner begging, the incident was soon reported to the police.

The police found all his documents in place and put him in touch with the Russian embassy. Following this, Sushma Swaraj took over.

And like always, Twitterati praised Swaraj's promptness.






















Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan a Life in Pictures

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES