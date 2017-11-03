Sachin Tendulkar Has This Important Road-Safety Advice To Bikers

Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :) #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0Lamnsj3Fq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2017

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017

The man who has faced screaming bouncers from the fastest bowlers in the world surely knows the importance of a helmet. Be it on the cricket field or on the road, the helmet is an absolute necessity.Earlier this year, the "God" of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted a video in which he was seen urging two young boys to put on helmets as they rode a scooter. He also asked another person, who was riding a motorbike with a woman at the back, to put on a helmet.Taking to Twitter to repeat the important helmet advice, seated in the backseat of his car, maestro is seen urging pillion riders to wear a helmet.In the video, Tendulkar is seen advising a woman pillion ride. He says, "This is what I'm saying. You should be wearing helmet at the back. Because if he can get injured, you can also get injured."Posting the video, he wrote, "Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :) #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety"Earlier in April, Tendulkar in his "Helmet Daalo" video was seen saying, "Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?"He wrote, "Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet."