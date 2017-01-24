»
Saina Nehwal And Yuvraj Singh's Twitter Chat Is All About Mutual Admiration

First published: January 24, 2017, 5:26 PM IST | Updated: 7 mins ago
(Photo: Reuters)

In what can be termed as great sportsman spirit, two star players from different sporting backgrounds - Yuvraj Singh and Saina Nehwal - showed mutual respect and admiration on Twitter when both congratulated each other for their recent performances.

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday congratulated star shuttler Saina Nehwal on winning the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final and the shuttler in turn reverted with a congratulatory message pointing at Singh's 'unparallel great achievement in the recent ODI'.

Singh recently made a comeback after he scored 150 runs against England in the second ODI at Cuttack. He was lauded for his spectacular performance by one and all including former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others.

In fact, even Saina dispelled doubts cast over her ability to win trophies after she clinched her first Masters within five months since suffering a career-threatening knee injury. She defeated Thailand player Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a thrilling Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final in Sarawak yesterday.

