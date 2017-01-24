Saina Nehwal And Yuvraj Singh's Twitter Chat Is All About Mutual Admiration

In what can be termed as great sportsman spirit, two star players from different sporting backgrounds - Yuvraj Singh and Saina Nehwal - showed mutual respect and admiration on Twitter when both congratulated each other for their recent performances.

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday congratulated star shuttler Saina Nehwal on winning the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final and the shuttler in turn reverted with a congratulatory message pointing at Singh's 'unparallel great achievement in the recent ODI'.

The Malaysian masters champion ! @NSaina what an athlete true test of character after coming back from a major injury proud to be Indian 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 23, 2017

Thank u so much 👍..I would like to congratulate u for unparallel great achievement in the recent ODI ...🙏 https://t.co/DAyBjsr9IH — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 24, 2017

Singh recently made a comeback after he scored 150 runs against England in the second ODI at Cuttack. He was lauded for his spectacular performance by one and all including former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others.

In fact, even Saina dispelled doubts cast over her ability to win trophies after she clinched her first Masters within five months since suffering a career-threatening knee injury. She defeated Thailand player Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a thrilling Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold final in Sarawak yesterday.