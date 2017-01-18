»
Salman Khan Arms Act Case: Jodhpur Court Acquits The Actor, Here's How Twitter Reacts

First published: January 18, 2017, 12:08 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Jodhpur sessions court on Wednesday acquitted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in an over 18-year-old Arms Act case.

Chief Judicial Mesgsitrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit, after completing the hearing on January 9 in a case registered in 1999, had reserved judgement for Wednesday.

Soon after the actor's acquittal, his fans took to social media to express their joy. While his followers were happy with Salman's acquittal, others seemed to believe that this was nothing less than a mockery of the judicial system in India.

Here's what people said on Twitter:

A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by Rajasthan police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license. The guns were allegedly used for poaching the two blackbucks in Kankani village. The case was filed by the forest department.

With input from IANS.

