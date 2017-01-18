Jodhpur sessions court on Wednesday acquitted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in an over 18-year-old Arms Act case.

Chief Judicial Mesgsitrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit, after completing the hearing on January 9 in a case registered in 1999, had reserved judgement for Wednesday.

Soon after the actor's acquittal, his fans took to social media to express their joy. While his followers were happy with Salman's acquittal, others seemed to believe that this was nothing less than a mockery of the judicial system in India.

Here's what people said on Twitter:

Happy to hear...Relief for @BeingSalmanKhan.Acquitted in #Armscase. Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate #Jodhpur district pronounces verdict — Jodhpuri JOY (@manit_choudhary) January 18, 2017

Aaj ki party meree taraf se! #SalmanKhan acquitted — Abhishek (@Abhi_ggmu) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan acquitted in 1998 Arms Act case by Jodhpur court. Vaah maja aa gaya — Hiten (@HitenChandarana) January 18, 2017

Bigg Boss #SalmanKhan ko ab pata chalega ki aslo Sultan kaun hai 😝😝😝😝 No one killed Blackbuck — Aditya Trivedi (@AdityaTrivedi_) January 18, 2017

#SalmanKhan awesome news .... He has proved that money controls the law. He is definitely being human. — Narendra Modi Fan (@RISHABH14866901) January 18, 2017

A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by Rajasthan police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license. The guns were allegedly used for poaching the two blackbucks in Kankani village. The case was filed by the forest department.

With input from IANS.