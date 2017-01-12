Sasha Obama Missed Barack Obama's Final Address And The Reason Will Inspire You

The one thing that caught the attention of people across the globe while Barack Obama was delivering his final speech in Chicago, was the absence of his 15-year-old daughter Sasha Obama.

Twitteratis who were nagged by the unexplained absence of Sasha, the President's youngest daughter, soon began searching for her using the hashtag #whereissasha after the 15-year-old was not found seated along with Michelle Obama and Malia Obama in the audience at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Among the theories, Sasha was on an elite anti-terrorism mission or looking for President-elect Trump's tax returns, CNN reported.

Later a senior administration official said Sasha missed the speech because she has an exam in the morning. Sasha, is a sophomore at the prestigious private school, Sidwell Friends in Washington DC.

In his speech, Obama praised his two daughters as his proudest achievement. "Malia," Obama said, gesturing to his 18-year-old eldest daughter, "...and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. "You are smart and you are beautiful but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful -- and you are full of passion. And bore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. "Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad," Obama said.

Soon after the authorities revealed that Sasha Obama stayed back in Washington DC to prepare for an exam, Twitteratti were all praise for her. In fact, her dedication towards education inspired many and several social media users took to Twitter to wish her well for her exam.

President Michelle Obama 2021-2029 President Sasha Obama

2029-2037 President Malia Obama

2037-2045 #ObamaFarewell yall ain't going — OG Petty Wap (@ogsammiegee) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama missed her dad's farewell address because of an exam. I need to remember this the next time that a student asks for a deferral. — Duane Bratt (@DuaneBratt) January 11, 2017

For those wondering...per the @WhiteHouse: Sasha Obama stayed in DC because she has an exam at school in the morning. #educationmatters — Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) January 11, 2017

2017 study motivation: sasha obama missing her dad's presidential farewell speech because of an exam the next morning — lila (@gwencstacy) January 11, 2017

I hope Sasha Obama does well on her test today — Sasha Gilthorpe (@sgilthorpe) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama missed her father's speech because of a big test at school; that basically tells you who @potus & @flotus are as parents. — Amy Davidson (@tnyCloseRead) January 11, 2017