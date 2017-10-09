Saudi Band Celebrates Lifting Of Women's Driving Ban With This Famous Song



Last month, King Salman announced the historic change by ending a conservative tradition which limited women's mobility and was seen by rights activists as an emblem of their suppression in the kingdom where Islam originated.Saudi Arabia was the only remaining country in the world to bar women from driving, a policy that will officially end in June 2018.Ending the ban on women driving has been hailed worldwide as proof of a new progressive trend in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.Needless to say, many car manufacturers also came forward and welcomed the decision with some powerful advertisements.Now to continue the celebrations, the Saudi band "Most of Us" has come out with a music video encouraging the women to drive. Extending support to the women in their country, the band has covered Steppenwolf’s famous anthem "Born to Be Wild."The celebratory video shows two men in traditional outfits seated in the back of the car being driven by a woman driver.