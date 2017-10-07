GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Saudi King's Glittery Golden Escalator Stopped Midway And It was Awkward

81-year-old Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz's three-day visit got off to an awkward start when his glittery golden escalators that he uses to descend from his plane broke down midway.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 7, 2017, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Saudi King's Glittery Golden Escalator Stopped Midway And It was Awkward
Photo credits: YouTube screengrab
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz landed in Moscow on Wednesday embarking on his historic Russian visit.

Travelling with a delegation of around 1,000 people, his own carpets, and a golden escalator, the 81-year-old Saudi monarch's three-day visit got off to an awkward start when his glittery golden escalators that he uses to descend from his plane broke down midway.

Truly living life king size, he exited the plane and boarded his golden escalator which, well, faced technical difficulties leaving the king visibly confused.

King Salman who waited patiently for the error to be rectified eventually climbed down the escalators while his aides followed him.

The video of the malfunctioning escalators hit the social media and instantly went viral.






























Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES