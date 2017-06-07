Sesame Street Reveals Why Orange is the New Snack

Most of you are aware that the new season of Netflix's Orange is The New Black is set to release on the streaming service on June 9. But did you also know that Orange is the new snack? At least it is according to Sesame Street, which just released an online clip by the same name parodying the hit series.

The children's show has a long history of lampooning pop culture and current events, mainly for the benefit of parents who have to sit through each episode with their blissfully unaware offspring.

The clip is set in a school rather than a prison (almost as bad) and features protagonist "Piper Snackman", a new prisoner, er, student at the Litchfield Academy, where students are dressed in uniforms eerily similar to the jumpsuits of the jailed and the official snack is cookies.

Piper -- who is clearly a modern and health-conscious puppet -- brandishes an orange as an alt-snack, if you will, as "they divide into sections" and so "are perfect for sharing."

The snack monitor and her fellow students, appreciating the exquisite logic of this do away with the cookies and, you guessed it, "Orange is the new snack".