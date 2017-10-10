Shabana Azmi Massively Trolled On Twitter For Captioning 'Poha' As 'Upma'
Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to show the delicious Indian breakfast she was about to munch on in Florence, Italy.
Photo credits: Shabana Azmi / Twitter
So when the recipient of five National Awards and the veteran actress Shabana Azmi made a silly mistake of incorrectly captioning the photograph of her breakfast, she became the newest target of the Internet trolls.
Azmi took to Twitter to show the delicious Indian breakfast she was about to munch on in Florence Italy and wrote, "Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it🌺"
Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it🌺 pic.twitter.com/ISicmbt4Ue— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017
The only problem here? The delicious looking Upma above is actually Poha.
There were good citizens who politely pointed out the actress' mistake.
that's poha mam 😊— akshaygouda bk (@AkshaygoudaB) October 9, 2017
It is not upma, its poha— Mansi (@mansiladha) October 9, 2017
But the troll brigade came out in full force and replied to Azmi's erroneous tweet with hilarious responses.
Mam pls rate chicken tikka masala made by me. pic.twitter.com/VsTyQBdlPS— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) October 9, 2017
Mam it's good to have eggs in breakfast pic.twitter.com/8BTthRsW9k— FAKE (@deepakkumar21) October 9, 2017
Ma'am, Farhan is my favorite Director pic.twitter.com/PjYq4Sjhe2— SaaagarJ (@insaneiyat) October 9, 2017
My favourite cricketer ma'am— Smeet Desai (@smeetd13) October 9, 2017
Sanskar loaded too pic.twitter.com/vVDoCy0wkY
I am sure you will find amazing Pasta in Florence too. pic.twitter.com/yDA6Go5Vnj— OB (@OB_noxious) October 10, 2017
ma'am please Rate this modak, maine banaya hai .. pic.twitter.com/2ZWzA5nRH2— Now+win (@Brahmeme) October 9, 2017
Since you are in Italy, you must try the Pizza there pic.twitter.com/EzfpXFgImS— Capt Obvious (@DesolateCranium) October 9, 2017
Ma’am, how about having some idali-sambhar? pic.twitter.com/4B4ZIOKKIo— किताब (@BhumikaShah7) October 9, 2017
I made this Doughnuts. How do they look ? pic.twitter.com/85jJ6Hv40m— दफ्तर of Saggy (@AuntyNational) October 9, 2017
Huge fan of Justin Bieber ma'm, today got chance to play cricket with him.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1w1nCF1Cgn— NATIONALIST JOKER ⛳ (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) October 9, 2017
hi ma'am, this is khakra from maharashtra, my all time favourite. pic.twitter.com/GvzVkh3sxd— तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) October 9, 2017
How would u rate my idli, dosa, wada? pic.twitter.com/ASzA1pJ0mU— Karma Mojo (@ElGuruGyani) October 9, 2017
Mam, Isi baat pe kuch meetha ho jaye.@SmokingSkills_ pic.twitter.com/cf5BijR0v1— Zubina W Ahmad 🇮🇳 (@zubina_ahmad) October 9, 2017
Very nice ma'am but my favorite is Dhokla pic.twitter.com/RuxMVhQAs5— Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) October 9, 2017
Madam ji ye samose mene banaye hai— AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 9, 2017
Kha ke btana kaise hai? pic.twitter.com/ExoeZfoiPd
Ye lo madam Idly 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/AW3JAUlAJC— Sadhu Maharaj (@SadhuMaharaj16) October 9, 2017
Azmi who clearly has a good sense of humour soon realised the goof up in her tweet and had a hearty laugh the memes she was receiving. she wrote, "The responses are hilarioys. Havent stopped laughing.. ofcourse its poha .. upma slipped out but has led to much entertainment!"
This is teally funny! https://t.co/mX6xTxUqpz— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017
The responses are hilarioys. Havent stopped laughing.. ofcourse its poha .. upma slipped out but has led to much entertainment! https://t.co/STHAfQJqjd— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017
Ha ha ha! https://t.co/FZTLGPGBgy— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017
Yes said upma by mistake and its led to the funniest responses😂😂 https://t.co/JdFrSLKyhZ— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeakson on Cloud Nine After Scoring India's First Goal in a FIFA Event
- Kangana is the Chosen One: Sister Rangoli Hits Back at Farhan
- Padmavati: It's A Dream Team To Work With, Says Designer Duo Rimple-Harpreet
- Kohli & Co Look to Seal the Deal in Barsapara's Maiden T20 Tie
- Warner Brother’s Justice League to Feature Mercedes-AMG Vision GT Concept [Video]