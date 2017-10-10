Shabana Azmi Massively Trolled On Twitter For Captioning 'Poha' As 'Upma'

Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it🌺 pic.twitter.com/ISicmbt4Ue — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017

that's poha mam 😊 — akshaygouda bk (@AkshaygoudaB) October 9, 2017

It is not upma, its poha — Mansi (@mansiladha) October 9, 2017

Mam pls rate chicken tikka masala made by me. pic.twitter.com/VsTyQBdlPS — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) October 9, 2017

Mam it's good to have eggs in breakfast pic.twitter.com/8BTthRsW9k — FAKE (@deepakkumar21) October 9, 2017

Ma'am, Farhan is my favorite Director pic.twitter.com/PjYq4Sjhe2 — SaaagarJ (@insaneiyat) October 9, 2017

My favourite cricketer ma'am

Sanskar loaded too pic.twitter.com/vVDoCy0wkY — Smeet Desai (@smeetd13) October 9, 2017

I am sure you will find amazing Pasta in Florence too. pic.twitter.com/yDA6Go5Vnj — OB (@OB_noxious) October 10, 2017

ma'am please Rate this modak, maine banaya hai .. pic.twitter.com/2ZWzA5nRH2 — Now+win (@Brahmeme) October 9, 2017

Since you are in Italy, you must try the Pizza there pic.twitter.com/EzfpXFgImS — Capt Obvious (@DesolateCranium) October 9, 2017

I made this Doughnuts. How do they look ? pic.twitter.com/85jJ6Hv40m — दफ्तर of Saggy (@AuntyNational) October 9, 2017

Huge fan of Justin Bieber ma'm, today got chance to play cricket with him.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1w1nCF1Cgn — NATIONALIST JOKER ⛳ (@EkAkeleSbkoPele) October 9, 2017

hi ma'am, this is khakra from maharashtra, my all time favourite. pic.twitter.com/GvzVkh3sxd — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) October 9, 2017

How would u rate my idli, dosa, wada? pic.twitter.com/ASzA1pJ0mU — Karma Mojo (@ElGuruGyani) October 9, 2017

Mam, Isi baat pe kuch meetha ho jaye.@SmokingSkills_ pic.twitter.com/cf5BijR0v1 — Zubina W Ahmad 🇮🇳 (@zubina_ahmad) October 9, 2017

Very nice ma'am but my favorite is Dhokla pic.twitter.com/RuxMVhQAs5 — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) October 9, 2017

Madam ji ye samose mene banaye hai

Kha ke btana kaise hai? pic.twitter.com/ExoeZfoiPd — AMIT (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 9, 2017

Ye lo madam Idly 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/AW3JAUlAJC — Sadhu Maharaj (@SadhuMaharaj16) October 9, 2017

This is teally funny! https://t.co/mX6xTxUqpz — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017

The responses are hilarioys. Havent stopped laughing.. ofcourse its poha .. upma slipped out but has led to much entertainment! https://t.co/STHAfQJqjd — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017

Yes said upma by mistake and its led to the funniest responses😂😂 https://t.co/JdFrSLKyhZ — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2017

If you are active on the micro-blogging site Twitter and enjoy a good number of following on the platform, you'd very well know that one typo in your tweet could attract the troll army to march right into your mentions from every single direction.So when the recipient of five National Awards and the veteran actress Shabana Azmi made a silly mistake of incorrectly captioning the photograph of her breakfast, she became the newest target of the Internet trolls.Azmi took to Twitter to show the delicious Indian breakfast she was about to munch on in Florence Italy and wrote, "Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it🌺"The only problem here? The delicious looking Upma above is actually Poha.