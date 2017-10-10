GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

Shabana Azmi Massively Trolled On Twitter For Captioning 'Poha' As 'Upma'

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to show the delicious Indian breakfast she was about to munch on in Florence, Italy.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 10, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shabana Azmi Massively Trolled On Twitter For Captioning 'Poha' As 'Upma'
Photo credits: Shabana Azmi / Twitter
If you are active on the micro-blogging site Twitter and enjoy a good number of following on the platform, you'd very well know that one typo in your tweet could attract the troll army to march right into your mentions from every single direction.

So when the recipient of five National Awards and the veteran actress Shabana Azmi made a silly mistake of incorrectly captioning the photograph of her breakfast, she became the newest target of the Internet trolls.

Azmi took to Twitter to show the delicious Indian breakfast she was about to munch on in Florence Italy and wrote, "Upma cooked by Ketki for breakfast in Florence!Thats what u expect was the demand of the gujju ladies im with.No sirree it was mine Love it🌺"




The only problem here? The delicious looking Upma above is actually Poha.

There were good citizens who politely pointed out the actress' mistake.







But the troll brigade came out in full force and replied to Azmi's erroneous tweet with hilarious responses.


















































Azmi who clearly has a good sense of humour soon realised the goof up in her tweet and had a hearty laugh the memes she was receiving. she wrote, "The responses are hilarioys. Havent stopped laughing.. ofcourse its poha .. upma slipped out but has led to much entertainment!"












Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Despite SC Order, Online Sale of Crackers Continues

Watch: Despite SC Order, Online Sale of Crackers Continues

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES