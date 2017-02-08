Shah Rukh Khan Acknowledged This Fan's Comic Strip In The Sweetest Way

Twenty five years in Bollywood and counting and Shah Rukh Khan still rules the hearts of millions. While each fan's love and affection for the superstar is unique in its own way, there are some others who take an extra effort to express their love.

And with thousands taking to social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to express their love and care for the Badshah, SRK's Twitter timeline is certainly one filled with innumerable tweets.

But one particular tweet caught his attention.

@iamsrk My maiden attempt at a comic strip. What every srk fan will relate to .. @SRKUniverse @Maishaan pic.twitter.com/VALQqceQ2p — JulieeDesaai (@writeratmidnite) February 6, 2017

Juliee Desaai who goes by the Twitter handle @writeatmidnite, posted a comic strip, which apparently was her first attempt at it. And the comic stip was about how SRK fans react to his tweets, upcoming films etc. It was an attempt by Desaai to showcase what every SRk fan would relate to.

Take a look.

(Photo : Twitter/ @writeatmidnite)

(Photo: Twitter/ @writeatmidnite)

(Photo: Twitter/ @writeatmidnite)

(Photo: Twitter/ @writeatmidnite)

The 51-year-old actor liked the comic strip so much that he even took out the time to reply to Desaai's tweet.

This is so sweet. https://t.co/xJH8s7YhuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2017

And soon after Desaai saw that the Badshah himself had replied to her tweet, she couldn't believe her eyes. Seems like SRK just gave Desaai her fangirl moment!