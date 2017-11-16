GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shashi Tharoor's Response To Marriage Proposal At Delhi Pride Parade Is Total Win

A photo of Surya HK, holding a sign at the pride march that read, 'Shashi Tharoor, Marry Me,' had surfaced on the Internet.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 16, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor's Response To Marriage Proposal At Delhi Pride Parade Is Total Win
Photo credits: paharimonk / Instagram |PTI Photo by Kamal Singh
It is no secret that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's English is more polished than the most of us. Sassy Tharoor as Buzzfeed India calls him, has enticed us all with his excellent oratory skills.

"Farrago of distortions and misrepresentations," Tharoor's response to Arnab Goswami's Republic TV sent the nation scurrying to find a dictionary.

Tharoor's immense popularity and charm has now earned him a marriage proposal. When the members and supporters of the LGBT (lesbians, gays, bisexual, and transgender) groups walked the Delhi's 10th Queer Pride march in New Delhi on Sunday, a photo of a guy, Surya HK, holding a sign that read, "Shashi Tharoor, Marry Me," surfaced on the Internet.

And it’s not only him 😬 #pride2017 #prideparade #dqp #loveislove #delhiqueerpride #love

A post shared by Tarun Bora (@paharimonk) on



A magazine brought the proposal to Tharoor's attention on the microblogging site.

"Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following... #DelhiQueerPride2017"





And Tharoor had the perfect response.

He wrote, "Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better!"





Talking to MensXP, Surya explained the reason behind his proposal. “The reasons are obvious... he is articulate, erudite, charming and speaks up on issues that matter to the country. A true secular, democratic patriot politician in the age of pseudo-secularism and hyper-nationalism, he is a breath of fresh air. Most importantly, he stands up and speaks out in Parliament for the rights and equality of the LGBTQI+ community.”

Needless to say, Tharoor's response was lauded on Twitter. Some even want him as the next PM of India.





























In case you missed it, here are some glorious pictures from Delhi's 10th Queer Pride march.












Photo credits: AP | PTI Photo Vijay Verma
