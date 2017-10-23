GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shatrughan Sinha Wished Kader Khan On His B'day With This Photo And Got Royally Trolled

Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to wish veteran Kader Khan on his birthday. He wrote, 'Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day...' While his heart was in right place, Sinha attached a photo of himself and Bachchan in the tweet.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 23, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
If you're a regular on Twitter, you must be aware of Amitabh Bachchan and his self-obsessed tweets where whatever the subject of the tweet may be, Bachchan cannot help but upload his selfies alongside it.

BigB who uploads his own face while wishing other celebrities on their birthdays, while congratulating Indian cricket team after a win or even while lodging a customer grievance against Samsung, has now found a new partner joining his "selfie Twitter" club. Actor and senior BJP member Shatrughan Sinha who has starred with BigB in nearly a dozen movies became the latest target on the Internet after his photo-tweet wishing Kader Khan on his birthday didn't have...umm Kader Khan in it.

On Sunday, Sinha took to the microblogging site to wish veteran Kader Khan on his birthday. He wrote, "Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day..." While his heart was in right place, Sinha attached a photo of himself and Bachchan in the tweet.




As soon as the tweet caught the eye of the trollers, Twitterati had a field day replying to Sinha's tweet with hilarious responses.

Here's the exhibit:









































Realising his goof up, Sinha later took to the microblogging site to "clarify" his tweet. He wrote, "humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front."


