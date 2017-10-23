Shatrughan Sinha Wished Kader Khan On His B'day With This Photo And Got Royally Trolled
Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to wish veteran Kader Khan on his birthday. He wrote, 'Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day...' While his heart was in right place, Sinha attached a photo of himself and Bachchan in the tweet.
Photo credits: @ShatruganSinha / Twitter
BigB who uploads his own face while wishing other celebrities on their birthdays, while congratulating Indian cricket team after a win or even while lodging a customer grievance against Samsung, has now found a new partner joining his "selfie Twitter" club. Actor and senior BJP member Shatrughan Sinha who has starred with BigB in nearly a dozen movies became the latest target on the Internet after his photo-tweet wishing Kader Khan on his birthday didn't have...umm Kader Khan in it.
On Sunday, Sinha took to the microblogging site to wish veteran Kader Khan on his birthday. He wrote, "Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day..." While his heart was in right place, Sinha attached a photo of himself and Bachchan in the tweet.
Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day... pic.twitter.com/fFL98hzIic
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017
As soon as the tweet caught the eye of the trollers, Twitterati had a field day replying to Sinha's tweet with hilarious responses.
Here's the exhibit:
Remembering the legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar on Amit Shah's bday pic.twitter.com/gMhfncDHxA— SwatKat (@swatic12) October 22, 2017
shahrukh khan in the movie mann desrerves a standing ovaition 😂 pic.twitter.com/UesHYA9wMF— चौधरी जॉन स्नो (@ChowdharyRoR) October 22, 2017
Remembering your son John Sinha who left home to pursue his passion pic.twitter.com/lFvI60BpDZ— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2017
Remembering great actor Prabhas on his birthday pic.twitter.com/hrUTydRmE8— Supriya (@supaarwoman) October 23, 2017
Sir, I was remembering nelson mandela on world peace day . pic.twitter.com/pbUwVyc17T— Hunट₹₹ ♂ (@nickhunterr) October 22, 2017
Sir I got remembered of Om Puri sahab after seeing your tweet. pic.twitter.com/0W9y0MvwrV— Haritha Varanasi (@csharitha) October 22, 2017
Remembering Jitendra on his bday. pic.twitter.com/2KTWS5EoZK— Vigil Aunty ❎ (@famousaunty) October 22, 2017
Remembering legendary actor & director Alan Rickman aka Severus Snape.— Ser Rohit Sharma (@ImRo450) October 22, 2017
Love you,miss you Sir! pic.twitter.com/LKBD15wCcU
Ye Kader Khan blue kurte mein hai ya Pink jacket mein?— Ankit Sharma (@ankit_sharmank) October 22, 2017
Remember legendary actress “Reena Roy” today. @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/OGbRdj63AD— Rananjoy (@RamboRananjoy) October 22, 2017
Remembering McGrath before his birthday. What a bowler he was! Champion on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/wDBirHgyov— সৌম্য (@Bunga_Bunga_69) October 22, 2017
Remembering the iconic Steve Jobs of Microsoft. We all miss him pic.twitter.com/dxgnkxhjhr— The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) October 23, 2017
Remembering Arbaaz Khan today. 😃🙈 pic.twitter.com/9j9NtEvNJx— Roopal (@roopal01) October 23, 2017
Realising his goof up, Sinha later took to the microblogging site to "clarify" his tweet. He wrote, "humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front."
humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Appear In a Steamy Condom Advertisement, Say They've 'Thoughtfully' Endorsed It
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- 2018 Audi A7 Sportback Unveiled
- Virat Kohli - The Records Indian Captain Broke at Wankhede
- Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke Is A Must-Have In Your Playlist This Wedding Season