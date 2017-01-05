Shirish Kunder Gives An Epic Reply When Asked About His Children's Religion

Cricket and religion are pretty much the two things that Indians are very touchy about. And when two people practicing different faiths marry, the 'society' is at unrest trying to figure out which religion would the children follow. This was exactly the question that filmmaker, writer and director Shirish Kunder had to answer recently.

Married to choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan and father of three -Czar, Anya and Diva, Kunder wasn't one to be easily taken down by the question and had the perfect response to it.

It all began when Kunder shared a picture with his family at the top of Grand Canyon and caption it, "My family, proudly posing at the top of the Grand Canyon, after throwing me into it. No idea of time here. Is it 2017 yet (sic)?"

My family, proudly posing at the top of the Grand Canyon, after throwing me into it. No idea of time here. Is it 2017 yet? pic.twitter.com/lbiBlfXPam — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 3, 2017

While several social media users were appreciating Kunder's family picture, one user by the handle name @XMuslimFatima asked Kunder's about his children's religion. And within a couple of hours, Kunder came back with an epic reply.

Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians. https://t.co/tvYl5n4ugX — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 3, 2017

The filmmaker's response was lauded by one and all. It went viral on Twitter with over 5 thousand likes and nearly 3 thousand retweets.

@ShirishKunder guruji, this one answer, uff! #Brilliant. Sometimes your tweets are even better than Kriti! ! :D — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) January 5, 2017

@ShirishKunder guruji, this one answer, uff! #Brilliant. Sometimes your tweets are even better than Kriti! ! :D — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) January 5, 2017

@ShirishKunder if there is something called a Twitter crush, I think I have one on you! — Saima Iqbal (@SaimaIqbl) January 3, 2017

@ShirishKunder beautiful

Superb

Awesome

Real Indian

Proud of Indians like you

Am of the same belief. — KilaFateh #INC (@KilaFateh) January 3, 2017

Guess everyone who has the same doubt as this Twitter user must read Kunder's reply before going ahead with such a question.