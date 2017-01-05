»
2-min read

Shirish Kunder Gives An Epic Reply When Asked About His Children's Religion

News18.com

First published: January 5, 2017, 1:17 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Shirish Kunder Gives An Epic Reply When Asked About His Children's Religion
(Photo: Official Twitter handle of Shirish Kunder)

Cricket and religion are pretty much the two things that Indians are very touchy about. And when two people practicing different faiths marry, the 'society' is at unrest trying to figure out which religion would the children follow. This was exactly the question that filmmaker, writer and director Shirish Kunder had to answer recently.

Married to choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan and father of three -Czar, Anya and Diva, Kunder wasn't one to be easily taken down by the question and had the perfect response to it.

It all began when Kunder shared a picture with his family at the top of Grand Canyon and caption it, "My family, proudly posing at the top of the Grand Canyon, after throwing me into it. No idea of time here. Is it 2017 yet (sic)?"

While several social media users were appreciating Kunder's family picture, one user by the handle name @XMuslimFatima asked Kunder's about his children's religion. And within a couple of hours, Kunder came back with an epic reply.

The filmmaker's response was lauded by one and all. It went viral on Twitter with over 5 thousand likes and nearly 3 thousand retweets.

Guess everyone who has the same doubt as this Twitter user must read Kunder's reply before going ahead with such a question.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.