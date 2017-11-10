GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Smog: Delhi's Air Might be Toxic But These Twitter Jokes Are Pure Gold

When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When Delhi gives you smog, make jokes.

Bodhisattva Sen Roy | News18@insenroy

Updated:November 10, 2017, 5:53 PM IST
Recently, the Supreme Court constituted body, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announced that the quality of air over Delhi has hit the ‘severe plus’ category, according to its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A public health emergency was declared in New Delhi by the Indian Medical Association as a choking blanket of smog descended on the world's most polluted capital city. The US embassy website said levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 -- well over double the threshold of 300 that authorities class as hazardous.

While in real life Delhiites struggled to breathe properly, online their angst translated into humour. Some of these jokes were cheeky while some betrayed a sense of frustration and hopelessness. Here, look at some of them:

Delhi smog vs Salman Khan's Superhero:



Delhi smog vs Man of Steel: Who wins?



Humour level: Stock photo



And of course, the jokes got political



Invisibility jokes






This public service announcement



This nice little spot of wordplay



This very legit claim



This very dark joke



And finally, those pesky Mumbaikars taking a dig at Delhiites.

