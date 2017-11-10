Smog: Delhi's Air Might be Toxic But These Twitter Jokes Are Pure Gold

Tiger Zinda hai. 5 din ke liye Delhi bhejo apne aap mar jayega. — pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) November 7, 2017

Superman after flying through Delhi air for 10 min. pic.twitter.com/1TWGwv4IDy — The Skin Doctor 🚩 (@thecyberbully13) November 7, 2017

Pic 1 - Couples in Rest of India

Pic 2 - Couples in Delhi#smog pic.twitter.com/yiywYWfmJX — Bade Chote (@badechote) November 7, 2017

These BJPwalas have ruined the capital, look at this Delhi clean & clear during Jawahar Lal Nehru's time pic.twitter.com/QGCQq6xyyQ — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 7, 2017

Mr. India doesn't need his watch in Delhi. No one can see anything anyway. #Smog — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2017

Right now you will feel like john cena if you are in delhi . #Smog — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) November 7, 2017

Air quality in Delhi, this morning. pic.twitter.com/OifNnYxkE1 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 7, 2017

#Smog in South Delhi is causing irritation in throat. It's more like Hauz खाँस । — Lame Monk 😌 (@oldschoolmonk) November 7, 2017

DELHI BE LIKE: #smog filter for today

Because Instagram filters are too mainstream! 😎 pic.twitter.com/ujUmLacMkK — Barney Stinson (@BarneyStinsonYo) November 7, 2017

Life is short.

If you are in Delhi

Life is VERY short#smog — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 7, 2017

Dear Delhi,



U can take our tax money, build your infrastructure but u can't take away our Arabian Sea & breeze



Regards

Mumbai#delhismog — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 7, 2017

Recently, the Supreme Court constituted body, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announced that the quality of air over Delhi has hit the 'severe plus' category, according to its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).A public health emergency was declared in New Delhi by the Indian Medical Association as a choking blanket of smog descended on the world's most polluted capital city. The US embassy website said levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 -- well over double the threshold of 300 that authorities class as hazardous.While in real life Delhiites struggled to breathe properly, online their angst translated into humour. Some of these jokes were cheeky while some betrayed a sense of frustration and hopelessness. Here, look at some of them: