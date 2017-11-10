Smog: Delhi's Air Might be Toxic But These Twitter Jokes Are Pure Gold
When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When Delhi gives you smog, make jokes.
A public health emergency was declared in New Delhi by the Indian Medical Association as a choking blanket of smog descended on the world's most polluted capital city. The US embassy website said levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 -- well over double the threshold of 300 that authorities class as hazardous.
While in real life Delhiites struggled to breathe properly, online their angst translated into humour. Some of these jokes were cheeky while some betrayed a sense of frustration and hopelessness. Here, look at some of them:
Delhi smog vs Salman Khan's Superhero:
Tiger Zinda hai. 5 din ke liye Delhi bhejo apne aap mar jayega.— pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) November 7, 2017
Delhi smog vs Man of Steel: Who wins?
Superman after flying through Delhi air for 10 min. pic.twitter.com/1TWGwv4IDy— The Skin Doctor 🚩 (@thecyberbully13) November 7, 2017
Humour level: Stock photo
Pic 1 - Couples in Rest of India— Bade Chote (@badechote) November 7, 2017
Pic 2 - Couples in Delhi#smog pic.twitter.com/yiywYWfmJX
And of course, the jokes got political
These BJPwalas have ruined the capital, look at this Delhi clean & clear during Jawahar Lal Nehru's time pic.twitter.com/QGCQq6xyyQ— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 7, 2017
Invisibility jokes
Mr. India doesn't need his watch in Delhi. No one can see anything anyway. #Smog— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2017
Right now you will feel like john cena if you are in delhi . #Smog— Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) November 7, 2017
This public service announcement
Air quality in Delhi, this morning. pic.twitter.com/OifNnYxkE1— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 7, 2017
This nice little spot of wordplay
#Smog in South Delhi is causing irritation in throat. It's more like Hauz खाँस ।— Lame Monk 😌 (@oldschoolmonk) November 7, 2017
This very legit claim
DELHI BE LIKE: #smog filter for today— Barney Stinson (@BarneyStinsonYo) November 7, 2017
Because Instagram filters are too mainstream! 😎 pic.twitter.com/ujUmLacMkK
This very dark joke
Life is short.— Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 7, 2017
If you are in Delhi
Life is VERY short#smog
And finally, those pesky Mumbaikars taking a dig at Delhiites.
Dear Delhi,— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 7, 2017
U can take our tax money, build your infrastructure but u can't take away our Arabian Sea & breeze
Regards
Mumbai#delhismog
