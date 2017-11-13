GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Social Media Mocks Donald Trump's Awkward 'ASEAN Handshake' In Manila

Donald Trump found himself in an uncomfortable position at Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in the Philippines on Monday.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 13, 2017, 11:53 AM IST
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
United States President Donald Trump has had a very productive last few days. From enjoying a humble burger lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to being completely oblivious to Abe's great fall into a bunker while playing golf, we've seen a lot.

Now, Trump has caught the eye of social media again. Yes. The US Prez was all fingers and thumbs during a carefully choreographed photo op Monday at a summit of world leaders, failing to grasp whose hands he was supposed to be holding and breaking a lineup intended to showcase unity.

Trump was supposed to cross his arms and join hands with the men on either side of him. Easy, you say?

Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

But as others clutched the hands of the person to their left and their right, Trump used both of his hands to clasp the extended fingers of Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The doubling up left summit host Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with a spare hand -- and broke the line into two parts.

Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

After an awkward few seconds, Trump appeared to recognise his error and made the link between Nguyen and Duterte.

However, social media didn't miss the opportunity to mock Trump.
























The handshake chain is a set piece of gatherings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who are meeting with leaders from China, the US, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, India, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

Trump is on the final leg of a tour of Asia that has taken in Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam.

(With AFP inputs)

