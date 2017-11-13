Social Media Mocks Donald Trump's Awkward 'ASEAN Handshake' In Manila
Donald Trump found himself in an uncomfortable position at Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in the Philippines on Monday.
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
United States President Donald Trump has had a very productive last few days. From enjoying a humble burger lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to being completely oblivious to Abe's great fall into a bunker while playing golf, we've seen a lot.
Now, Trump has caught the eye of social media again. Yes. The US Prez was all fingers and thumbs during a carefully choreographed photo op Monday at a summit of world leaders, failing to grasp whose hands he was supposed to be holding and breaking a lineup intended to showcase unity.
Trump was supposed to cross his arms and join hands with the men on either side of him. Easy, you say?
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
But as others clutched the hands of the person to their left and their right, Trump used both of his hands to clasp the extended fingers of Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The doubling up left summit host Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with a spare hand -- and broke the line into two parts.
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
After an awkward few seconds, Trump appeared to recognise his error and made the link between Nguyen and Duterte.
However, social media didn't miss the opportunity to mock Trump.
The handshake chain is a set piece of gatherings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who are meeting with leaders from China, the US, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, India, Canada, Japan and South Korea.
Trump is on the final leg of a tour of Asia that has taken in Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam.
(With AFP inputs)
Now, Trump has caught the eye of social media again. Yes. The US Prez was all fingers and thumbs during a carefully choreographed photo op Monday at a summit of world leaders, failing to grasp whose hands he was supposed to be holding and breaking a lineup intended to showcase unity.
Trump was supposed to cross his arms and join hands with the men on either side of him. Easy, you say?
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
But as others clutched the hands of the person to their left and their right, Trump used both of his hands to clasp the extended fingers of Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The doubling up left summit host Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with a spare hand -- and broke the line into two parts.
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Photo credits: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
After an awkward few seconds, Trump appeared to recognise his error and made the link between Nguyen and Duterte.
However, social media didn't miss the opportunity to mock Trump.
good luck to whoever has three weeks to get this regional production of Mamma Mia! into shape pic.twitter.com/eCZ81VxbMi— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 13, 2017
Pres Trump positioned next to Pres Duterte for class photo including @ASEAN2017 handshake, which took some twisting. pic.twitter.com/NwtrhHCBVU— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 13, 2017
What. The. Hell. Is. Happening. pic.twitter.com/CllyBFyW6C— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 13, 2017
Trump's face in this photo is priceless. He struggled a bit with the cross body handshake. He eventually got it and laughed off the awkwardness. https://t.co/eVdZOSXFaB— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) November 13, 2017
What. The. Hell. Is. Happening. pic.twitter.com/CllyBFyW6C— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 13, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump joins other leaders in a handshake with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, right, during the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit pic.twitter.com/mfqTU8AmUr— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) November 13, 2017
The handshake chain is a set piece of gatherings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who are meeting with leaders from China, the US, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, India, Canada, Japan and South Korea.
Trump is on the final leg of a tour of Asia that has taken in Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam.
(With AFP inputs)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Delhi Pollution: Don't Be Angry; You Were Dying Anyway
- 'Apocalypse' Now as Four-time Champions Italy Face World Cup Humiliation
- India Captain Virat Kohli Helps Realise Fans' Biggest Dream
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products