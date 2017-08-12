Solar Eclipse 2017: South Carolina Authorities Warn Citizens of a Possible Surge in Lizardmen Sightings

Regarding possible paranormal activity potentially occurring during the #SolarEclipse2017. As always, if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/O3IuYhHzqB — SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 9, 2017

While the whole world is gearing up for the relatively rare total solar eclipse that will take place on August 21, authorities in South Carolina have more pressing concerns. Lizard Men or Lizardmen (we’re not sure which of those is the more accurate term, our resident cryptozoologist having gone off to investigate a possible yeti sighting) are spotted in the US State much more than any ol’ solar eclipse, with sightings reported on an almost regular basis.Perhaps worried that the two minute-plus eclipse will encourage the Lizardmen to come out in droves, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) tweeted out a map of the state highlighting areas with the highest instances of Lizardmen sightings and cautioning residents of Lee and Sumter counties to remain vigilant. We’re not sure if someone at SCEMD has a spectacular sense of humor, or whether it’s time for some management changes in the organization. Till now, the emergency management division seems perfectly sincere about its concerns.