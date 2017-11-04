GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Someone Please Tell This Guy The Tee From His Ex Has A Very Different Meaning

Why you should always double-check before donning anything that has words printed in a language alien to you.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 4, 2017, 3:32 PM IST
Photo credits: @brohsen / Twitter
Here's a lesson why you should check what your t-shirt says before you wear it.

Last year, a TV9 anchor probably thought it would be best to wear the message on her sleeves, erm..her T-shirt. The photo of the anchor naturally went viral on Imgur because her tee read a rude yet hilarious message. It was "shut the fuck up." And she was at work. Yep.




And now one hopeless romantic man has learned it the hard way after his photograph donning a white t-shirt with "Bhenchod" written on it is going viral on microblogging website Twitter.

The guy who clearly mistook the word on his tee, thinking it was some message of love, was in for a shock of his life. As it turns out, his ex-girlfriend had given him the tee as a prank and told him it meant "I love you".

His friend took to Twitter and posted the photograph.

He wrote, "asked him if he knew what his shirt meant said his ex got it for him and told him it means i love you and i think that’s beautiful"

For obvious reasons, the desis on the platform are now having a hearty laugh as the word mean sister f**ker. Ouch.

The tweet posted on Tuesday has garnered over 5500 retweets on the website.




And people completely lost it.












No chill. None.












