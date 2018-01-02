SRK's 'Zero' Has Already Inspired A Lot Of Jokes On The Internet
Social media users kicked off the new year by cracking jokes on Shah Rukh Khan's next movie 'Zero'.
Photo credits: Red Chillies Entertainment
SRK unveiled his first look from his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai on the first day of 2018.
Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the title of the project as Zero and also shared a one-minute-long video clip featuring him in a never-seen-before avatar. Singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic track "Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya", SRK's character makes the most SRK entry ever.
इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई...— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018
3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया।
Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT
As soon as the teaser was out, netizens were quick to makes jokes around the title of the movie.
#Zero was first offered to Salman bhai but he rejected it after knowing that it's not based on his fan's IQ level.— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018
Naming his next movie #ZERO is a smart move by SRK. He'll get free publicity throughout the year by petrol pump attendants who'll say 'Sir zero dekhna'— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) January 1, 2018
Shahrukh Khan is always copying Amitabh Bachchan.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018
Big B made Don, SRK made Don.
Big B made KBC, SRK made KBC.
Big B made a Zero, SRK is also making #Zero
After the #Padmavat verdict,— Prahahahanav (@Pranav_Dangi) January 1, 2018
SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide. Anything from the title.
* Virat Kohli gets out on Zero *— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2018
Anushka Sharma: Thank you darling for promoting my upcoming film
Why do they mention same thing twice? #ZERO pic.twitter.com/Bp015QBgxo— Romz (@RomanaRaza) January 1, 2018
Aamir Khan would have looked natural though. #2ZERO18— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018
Shahrukh Khan’s next movie is called Zero.— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 1, 2018
Karni Sena is angry that the filmmakers didn’t consult them before making a movie about their collective IQ. #2ZERO18
Shahrukh Khan’s next is titled “Zero”— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018
Katrina Kaif is also in the movie, and that’s exactly the amount she would contribute to the movie with her acting.
SRK's next movie is called Zero. It's also the number of good movies he has done in last 5 years.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 1, 2018
While others appreciated SRK's new avatar.
Superb Title. #ZERO— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 1, 2018
Visuals of @iamsrk are just brilliant.
The film promises to be an entertainer & blockbuster.
You make Cinema even more Delightful @iamsrk Can’t wait!Can’t wait 💃 #Zero😍 @AnushkaSharma #Katrina #2Zero18— vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) January 1, 2018
Haha...tooooo good!! @aanandlrai @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18 https://t.co/6tWFMQCn20— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 1, 2018
Even if u are a die-hard SRK hater, u have to appreciate SRK's guts to do a movie based on a dwarf.— SRK's WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) January 1, 2018
Not many from Bollywood would attempt. He did & looks in good touch too.#2ZERO18
The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio had earlier worked together in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
The teaser dropped on YouTube has already garnered around 3M views and is currently trending at #1 spot in India.
Watch it here:
