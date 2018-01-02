GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SRK's 'Zero' Has Already Inspired A Lot Of Jokes On The Internet

Social media users kicked off the new year by cracking jokes on Shah Rukh Khan's next movie 'Zero'.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:January 2, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Photo credits: Red Chillies Entertainment
After playing a double role in Maneesh Sharma's psychological thriller Fan, Shah Rukh Khan is back in action and this time he plays a vertically-challenged man in the film.

SRK unveiled his first look from his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai on the first day of 2018.

Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the title of the project as Zero and also shared a one-minute-long video clip featuring him in a never-seen-before avatar. Singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic track "Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya", SRK's character makes the most SRK entry ever.




As soon as the teaser was out, netizens were quick to makes jokes around the title of the movie.



































While others appreciated SRK's new avatar.















The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio had earlier worked together in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The teaser dropped on YouTube has already garnered around 3M views and is currently trending at #1 spot in India.

Watch it here:

