SRK's 'Zero' Has Already Inspired A Lot Of Jokes On The Internet

इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई...

3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया।



Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018

#Zero was first offered to Salman bhai but he rejected it after knowing that it's not based on his fan's IQ level. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018

Naming his next movie #ZERO is a smart move by SRK. He'll get free publicity throughout the year by petrol pump attendants who'll say 'Sir zero dekhna' — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) January 1, 2018

Shahrukh Khan is always copying Amitabh Bachchan.



Big B made Don, SRK made Don.



Big B made KBC, SRK made KBC.



Big B made a Zero, SRK is also making #Zero — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018

After the #Padmavat verdict,

SRK named his movie #ZERO so that the censor board cannot add, subtract, multiply, divide. Anything from the title. — Prahahahanav (@Pranav_Dangi) January 1, 2018

* Virat Kohli gets out on Zero *



Anushka Sharma: Thank you darling for promoting my upcoming film — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 1, 2018

Aamir Khan would have looked natural though. #2ZERO18 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 1, 2018

Shahrukh Khan’s next movie is called Zero.



Karni Sena is angry that the filmmakers didn’t consult them before making a movie about their collective IQ. #2ZERO18 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 1, 2018

Shahrukh Khan’s next is titled “Zero”



Katrina Kaif is also in the movie, and that’s exactly the amount she would contribute to the movie with her acting. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 1, 2018

SRK's next movie is called Zero. It's also the number of good movies he has done in last 5 years. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 1, 2018

Superb Title. #ZERO

Visuals of @iamsrk are just brilliant.

The film promises to be an entertainer & blockbuster. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 1, 2018

Even if u are a die-hard SRK hater, u have to appreciate SRK's guts to do a movie based on a dwarf.

Not many from Bollywood would attempt. He did & looks in good touch too.#2ZERO18 — SRK's WARRIOR (@SRKsWarrior1__) January 1, 2018

After playing a double role in Maneesh Sharma's psychological thriller Fan, Shah Rukh Khan is back in action and this time he plays a vertically-challenged man in the film.SRK unveiled his first look from his creative collaboration with director Aanand L Rai on the first day of 2018.Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the title of the project as Zero and also shared a one-minute-long video clip featuring him in a never-seen-before avatar. Singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic track "Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya", SRK's character makes the most SRK entry ever.As soon as the teaser was out, netizens were quick to makes jokes around the title of the movie.While others appreciated SRK's new avatar.The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio had earlier worked together in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.The teaser dropped on YouTube has already garnered around 3M views and is currently trending at #1 spot in India.Watch it here: