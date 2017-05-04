Star Wars Day: Interesting Facts About Fans' Favourite Franchise

The world today is not the perfect place to live in, but fan-fictions of popular franchises make it bearable. While the world is resembling the galactic empire from Star Wars with every passing day, fans of the popular franchise have out there sending hope and positive force on May 4. Celebrated as International Star Wars Day, May 4th is the day belonging to the force and lovers of lightsabers, Yoda, Princess Leia and even dark cult of Darth Vader.

The tradition started organically with fans wanting a day to celebrate their love for the Star Wars franchise. As, May the fourth rhymed with franchise's most popular phrase 'May the Force,' be with you, the day started as a pun with good faith. Now as we are in the 'fourth', let's take a look at some of the interesting facts from the franchise powered by the force:

- The origin of Star Wars Day goes back to 1979, two years after first Star Wars film hit the theater. Britain’s Conservative Party, celebrating the election of new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, put out a full-page ad in the London Evening News at the time which reportedly read, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations."

- The phrase 'I have a bad feeling about this' is said in every Star Wars film, followed by a dramatic or action-packed adventure.

- Before the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, George Lucas was so sure the film would flop that instead of attending the premiere, he went on vacation to Hawaii with his good friend Steven Spielberg.

- Yoda and Yoda-like, referring to a wise elder, appear in the Oxford English Dictionary. Originally, the word comes from Sanskrit meaning warrior.

- Star Wars: The Force Awakens is one of only three films that have taken more than $2billion at the box office. The other films are Avatar and Titanic.

- One of the asteroids seen floating in outer space in The Empire Strikes Back is actually a potato.

- In early drafts of the script, R2-D2 could speak standard English, and he had a rather foul vocabulary. Although all of R2's English speech was removed, many of C-3PO's reactions to it were left in.

- The skeleton that C-3PO passes belongs to a Tatooine creature called a Greater Krayt Dragon. This artificial skeleton was left in the Tunisian desert after filming and still lies there. During the filming of Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002), the site was visited by the crew once more and the skeleton was still there.

- Darth Vader was the first character that George Lucas created for the story. The second part of Darth Vader’s name is Dutch for father.

- On May 4, 2015, astronauts on the International Space Station celebrated Star Wars day by watching the film on a big screen.

This Star Wars Day let's pledge to make this world a better place by staying on the right side of the force.