Suhel Seth Points Out Shashi Tharoor's Grammatical Mistake And Twitter Has a Field Day

Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom...🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018

Just heard @suhelseth caught it too! All thanks to hasty typing -- should have re-read and deleted but was rushing. Another "hoong hats" moment: Teaches me a lesson to check before pressing "Tweet" https://t.co/sVgh8JI9aF — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2018

You are adorably kind...happy New Year😂😂 https://t.co/eTPsAVdLeo — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 2, 2018

You too Suhel! Happy new year to you too, and happy error-free tweeting! @suhelseth https://t.co/IQvShKTKQ0 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2018

Slam dunk!👊😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018

This will go down in history. Someone correcting Tharoorian English is the rarest sight. — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) January 1, 2018

Oh to be a Tharoor typo, so rare so so significant. — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) January 1, 2018

It was a typo.... the "m" from "missed" got transposed & repeated! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 2, 2018

To err is human! Don’t even bother. All who criticise know less and make more mistakes — Bratisankar Ghosh (@Brats01) January 2, 2018

You are too genuine and humble considering your intellect..quality that has become quite rare. Much appreciated and thanks. — Irfan Attar (@irat2702) January 2, 2018

This reminds me of Shoaib Akhtar bowling a yorker to Sachin......clean bowled. — Ramesh P (@rameshpill77) January 1, 2018

To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2017

