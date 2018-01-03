GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Suhel Seth Points Out Shashi Tharoor's Grammatical Mistake And Twitter Has a Field Day

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to thank people for joining him on his Facebook Live. Little did he know, he'd get schooled for a typo.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:January 3, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor (PTI)
The English teacher of Indian Twitter, Shashi Tharoor, gave the Twitterverse some serious English lessons last year.

Unfortunately, Tharoor kicked off the new year by committing a typo in a tweet on the microblogging site.

The senior Congress leader took to Twitter to thank those who joined him on his Facebook Live.

He wrote, "Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://www.facebook.com/ShashiTharoor/videos/10155485107363167/ … @facebook"




To everyone's shock, the teacher got schooled for his typo as many pointed out the grammatical mistake in his tweet including the author and social commentator Suhel Seth.

Seth quoted Tharoor's tweet and wrote, "Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom...🙏🙏🙏"




And soon both were involved in a healthy banter. Tharoor later tweeted that he has learned his lesson.




Seth in his animated self called Tharoor "adorably kind" for gracefully accepting his mistake.







Stunned Twitterati had the last laugh.










However, Tharoor was barraged with correction tweets. So he went ahead and explained the reason for his typo.




And later found some support.










Last year, Tharoor stumped the world by using the F word—Farrago. For days, people were trying to figure who first came up with it, how it is used, etc etc.

“Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” Tharoor had tweeted slamming a TV channel and a journalist who had accused him of hiding information about the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

And even made us run for our dictionaries while responding to those who sent him parodies of his speaking and writing style.



