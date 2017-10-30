Sundar Pichai Will 'Drop Everything Else' Today To Get Google's Burger Emoji Fixed

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato - so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice. — 🎃DARK ALEX RISING💀 (@alex_insist) October 28, 2017

but lettuces gets dark when in direct contact with heat. guess the isolation w/ 🍅 makes more sense here. — ronalson filho 🇧🇷 (@ronalson) October 29, 2017

basically this pic.twitter.com/nTimOlvbay — Saikyo Ninja KeiyosX (@KeiyosX) October 29, 2017

I make my burgers completely upside down. The bottom bun gets soggy! I use top as bottom. Bottom, tomato, cheese, meat, lettuce, top bun. 🍔 — Dhariana Lozano (@DhariLo) October 29, 2017

Cheese misplacement is clearly the result of not enough diversity on the emoji team. Damn those vegetarians. — Jessica Guynn (@jguynn) October 29, 2017

sundar, im not gonna lie



this is not good cheese placement — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) October 29, 2017

@Facebook knows how. But team, we need to talk to @davidmarcus about being so stingy with the sesame. pic.twitter.com/Zu0VKVkV7u — Kaspar Klippgen (@KasparKlippgen) October 29, 2017

There is only one way: the cheese must melt directly on top of the patty. — ☃️Susan J. Fowler🎄 (@susanthesquark) October 29, 2017

That's why you need a Vada Pav emoji. pic.twitter.com/4feMkg8VEG — Nitish Saxena (@nitishsaxena_) October 29, 2017

While you’re at it https://t.co/v118CsuWWO — Thomas Fuchs (@thomasfuchs) October 29, 2017

It's truly fascinating to see how many different ways people prefer. Gordon Ramsey, for instance, do this: https://t.co/vET9fciypw — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 29, 2017

We all have already witnessed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's promptness in handling distress calls addressed to her on the microblogging site Twitter.The beauty of the platform is such, anyone can reach out to the important people on the site and get their issues addressed. This time, addressing one of the most "critical" issues plaguing the company, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji."Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai vowed to fix its burger emoji.The tweet from the software giant's CEO came in response to Thomas Baekdal, founder of Baekdal Media, who pointed out the differences between the placement of cheese in Apple's and Google's burger emojis.Baekdal wrote, "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top"Baekdal's tweet somehow sparked a major debate on the platform with many discussing the best way to assemble the perfect burger.