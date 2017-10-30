GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sundar Pichai Will 'Drop Everything Else' Today To Get Google's Burger Emoji Fixed

Thomas Baekdal, the founder of Baekdal Media, pointed out the differences between the placement of cheese in Apple's and Google's burger emojis to Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, sparking a major debate on the platform.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 30, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
(photo for representation, image: News18)
We all have already witnessed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's promptness in handling distress calls addressed to her on the microblogging site Twitter.

The beauty of the platform is such, anyone can reach out to the important people on the site and get their issues addressed. This time, addressing one of the most "critical" issues plaguing the company, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji.

"Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai vowed to fix its burger emoji.




The tweet from the software giant's CEO came in response to Thomas Baekdal, founder of Baekdal Media, who pointed out the differences between the placement of cheese in Apple's and Google's burger emojis.

Thomas Baedkal

Baekdal wrote, "I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top"




Baekdal's tweet somehow sparked a major debate on the platform with many discussing the best way to assemble the perfect burger.

































Oh and how about a desi emoji? I'm game.




Google apparently has many emojis to fix.





Baekdal also shared celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay's "perfect burger tutorial."




