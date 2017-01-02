Supreme Court Cracks The Whip On BCCI, Twitter Has A Field Day

The Supreme Court of India on Monday rendered Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke powerless, saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work.

The judgement was made in the backdrop of the office bearers not complying with the orders of the apex court with regard to implementation of the Lodha committee reforms.

A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur clarified that till the new administrators - who will be nominated by a committee - take over the working of BCCI, the senior most vice president of the board will act as the president and the present joint secretary will assume the work as secretary.

As soon as SC's decision to remove Anurag Thakur as BCCI president made headlines, social media users took to Twitter to give their opinion on the verdict. Here's what netizens had to say.

For all its flaws BCCI is the only sports body that does something for its sport. Would have understood if SC had taken over IOA instead — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) January 2, 2017

What if ICC does a Samajwadi Party and suspends BCCI saying its autonomy has been compromised? A new unit is formed and granted affiliation? — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 2, 2017

Justice at last. Well done SC. Anurag Thakur and Shirke loose top positions in BCCI. Administrators to govern it in the interim? #Justice — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) January 2, 2017

@ianuragthakur SC served you right. Too much high flying... Causes nausea... Zameen pe raho — Nishant Varma निशांत (@varnishant) January 2, 2017

Anurag Thakur thrown out, SC ban use of religion in election, Modi sleeping and Bhakts now ! #SCstumpsAnuragThakur pic.twitter.com/RI3ywmOzrg — St.sinner (@retheeshraj10) January 2, 2017

SC is unable to do anything in crores of pending cases but removes #AnuragThakur who is pious like the Yamuna. — RAJ MOHAN MISHRA (@RAJMOHANMISHRA) January 2, 2017

Anurag Thakur is clean bowled by Supreme Court of India. pic.twitter.com/PA2iUNwBJ0 — NarayanShastri (@NarayanShastri) January 2, 2017

With input from PTI.