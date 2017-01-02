»
Supreme Court Cracks The Whip On BCCI, Twitter Has A Field Day

First published: January 2, 2017, 1:52 PM IST | Updated: 19 hours ago
File images of Anurag Thakur (L) and Ajay Shirke. (PTI Images)

The Supreme Court of India on Monday rendered Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke powerless, saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work.

The judgement was made in the backdrop of the office bearers not complying with the orders of the apex court with regard to implementation of the Lodha committee reforms.

A bench headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur clarified that till the new administrators - who will be nominated by a committee - take over the working of BCCI, the senior most vice president of the board will act as the president and the present joint secretary will assume the work as secretary.

As soon as SC's decision to remove Anurag Thakur as BCCI president made headlines, social media users took to Twitter to give their opinion on the verdict. Here's what netizens had to say.

With input from PTI.

