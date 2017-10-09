GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
4-min read

Twitter Has A Field Day After Supreme Court Bans Crackers In Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court said, 'We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity.'

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:October 9, 2017, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Has A Field Day After Supreme Court Bans Crackers In Delhi-NCR
Photo credits: Reuters
The Supreme Court on Monday said its order of last November banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will continue till October 31.

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said the apex court's September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1. "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity," the bench said.

The top court said it has not changed the September 12 order but its November 11, 2016 order banning the sale of firecrackers "should be given a chance".

The top court, through the 2016 order, had suspended all licences which "permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR".




Cricketers such as Yuvi, Virat Kohli have already batted against the bursting of crackers.




But as soon as the news hit the social media, many on the microblogging site hailed SC's decision.



























While some questioned SC's decision, others simply were against it.






































Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat soon joined the bandwagon.











And as always, some Twitter users stuck to cracking jokes.














(With PTI inputs)

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES