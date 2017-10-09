Twitter Has A Field Day After Supreme Court Bans Crackers In Delhi-NCR

#BREAKING -- Ban on firecrackers till after Diwali; Firecrackers sale after November1 with restrictions: Supreme Court | Reports @SubhajitSG pic.twitter.com/j5B3Jqy6WM — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 9, 2017

Was in Delhi last Diwali & I remember the choking blanket of death that engulfed the city. You could feel the smog particles while inhaling. — Johnny Blu (@Test_of_Steron) October 9, 2017

Leave aside Hindu-Muslim or any religious angle, I honestly think banning crackers in Delhi is a good move. City has worst pollution level. — pinku (@LEDtvn) October 9, 2017

Ban on firecrackers may just be the best thing to happen to Diwali. Let us reinvent Diwali with lights without sound and smoke. 🌞⭐️🌟✨☀️ — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) October 9, 2017

Supreme Court bans sale of crackers in Delhi till Nov 1st. Great move — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 9, 2017

The Supreme Court decision on firecrackers while well-intentioned will be seen as a decision against Hinduism. This isn't going to end well. — Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) October 9, 2017

Cant believe people r fighting cos they want to burst crackers. What bubble do they live in if they dont understand how its affecting health — Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) October 9, 2017

Supreme Court bans fireworks on Diwali in Delhi-NCR region

Let's celebrate #Diwali #crackerfree.

Thank you Supreme Court. — Geeta sharma (@BeingGeetaS) October 9, 2017

What is the procedure of banning SC ??? — Zoombada... (@zoomphatak) October 9, 2017

Hindus, buy your crackers today and stock up. The assholes in SC have lost their brain and can fart in the wind anytime — குடியானவன் (@_Kongu_) October 9, 2017

SC bans firecrackers in Diwali. But no Attempt to take on Animal Slaughter in EID.



Govt should bring law allowing Proper Diwali. Do it Now. — Ishkaran S. Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) October 9, 2017

@narendramodi sir this is hightime, our festivals are selectively targeted need ur intervention, can't imagine diwali wtht #firecrackers — Naveen Kaushik (@thekaushiks) October 9, 2017

Celebrating your biggest festival now is officially a crime. This is what we have come down to. Sad. — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) October 9, 2017

The enormity of this should sink in and fast.

Be clear bout d things which will follow. Only one religion will be bearing the brunt of this https://t.co/rLjVB3ctg4 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 9, 2017

Sitting in A.C. rooms and driving around in cars, wonder how much pollution you are producing everyday. Easy to ban firecrackers on one day — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) October 9, 2017

Supreme Court banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1. Try banning the sale of bakras during Eid. Aag lag jayegi SC me. — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) October 9, 2017

No firecracker sale in Delhi-NCR this Diwali.

Why should SC decide pollution vs celebration? What's the elected legislature's role then? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 9, 2017

SC ban on Diwali crackers is troubling. It’ll draw copycat demands on other faiths’ festivals. Art 142 is for exceptional use, not as a norm — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) October 9, 2017

RT if this year you will celebrate Diwali extra dhoom dhaam se. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 9, 2017

SC bans fireworks on Diwali? A full ban? What’s Diwali for children without crackers? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Can I just ask on cracker ban. Why only guts to do this for Hindu festivals? Banning goat sacrifice and Muharram bloodshed soon too? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Banning crackers on Diwali is like banning Christmas trees on Christmas and goats on Bakr-Eid. Regulate. Don’t ban. Respect traditions. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 9, 2017

Will miss seeing Delhi-NCR in NASA's Diwali picture this year. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 9, 2017

List of things Supreme Court should ban on Diwali :



1. Bathing

2. Gifting cups

3. Relatives

4. Excessive cello tape on gifts — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 9, 2017

Demand of Samsung mobiles is going to rise in Delhi-NCR, thanks to Supreme Court.. — Writer Thakur (@IndianWriterV) October 9, 2017

Batman: "I'm vengeance. I'm the night. I am Batman." *throws smoke bomb*



Dilli police: "Oyeeee idhar aa hero, kahan se mila yeh bomb tereko be pata hai kitna pollution hai Delhi-NCR me" — Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 9, 2017

The Supreme Court on Monday said its order of last November banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will continue till October 31.A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said the apex court's September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective from November 1. "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity," the bench said.The top court said it has not changed the September 12 order but its November 11, 2016 order banning the sale of firecrackers "should be given a chance".The top court, through the 2016 order, had suspended all licences which "permit sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR".(With PTI inputs)