Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Distressed Man Working In Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is well known for reaching out to distressed Indians living in India and abroad via Twitter to extend help. So, when a Sikh man working in Saudi Arabia posted a video message on the microblogging site seeking help, Swaraj was prompt in replying.

In the over two-minute clip, the man, whose name is not disclosed, opens up about facing trouble at his workplace. He mentions that not only was his company delaying his salary but had also refused to pay his son's salary who works in the same company. He added that he was working for the organisation for past nine years and that the company owes him about 35,000 rial (approximately Rs. 6,20,00) and his son 17,000 rial (approximately Rs. 3,00,000).

The man also talks about his injured foot and states that if he failed to receive proper treatment in the next few months, it will have to be amputated.

After watching the video Swaraj took to Twitter to write, "Sardar ji - Maine apki poori baat sun li hai. Hum zaroor aapki madad karenge (I have heard what you had to say. We will definitely help you)."

Soon after Swaraj's tweet, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh sprang into action. They took to Twitter to ask if someone could help with the man's contact number.

It is not clear if the embassy managed to reach the man. But with Ms Swaraj reaching out to him, it is certain that help will be extended.