Sushma Swaraj Does It Again, Helps NRI Get Visa To Attend Father's Funeral

First published: December 30, 2016, 2:47 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
(Photo: Reuters/External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj)

The Indian Consulate in Chicago on Thursday helped an Indian man obtain a visa following intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj directed the consulate to reach out to Rohan Shah after he sought help via Twitter, stating his father had expired and he was facing difficulty in acquiring a visa to return to India and attend his father's the last rites.

Swaraj promptly sprang into action and directed the consulate in Chicago to issue Shah a visa. And following Swaraj's intervention in the matter, the Indian consulate in Chicago issued a visa to Shah in just 20 minutes.

The minister, who is recuperating after undergoing a kidney transplant on December 10, is known for her prompt response to Indians who are in distress, many of whom approach her through Twitter for help.

With inputs from PTI.

