Taher Shah Is At It Again, Spreads 'Humanity Love' With His Latest Single
Pakistani singer Taher Shah, who left the country after receiving death threats, rang in new year by releasing his latest single Humanity Love.
In a tweet on December 29, Shah's team posted that the Angel singer will celebrate his new year with a message for one and all. The team tweeted, "New Year Resolution "Humanity Love" Message By Mr. Taher Shah Will Release on 31st December 2016."
In the video, Shah - who is seated in an fancy Gothic-Jacobean-style chair with a white furry cat, sporting a man bun - is seen advising people on humanity and love. And like his two earlier releases, this single too received mixed reactions from social media users.
@TaherShahh OMG! THIS IS AWESOME. YOU ARE THE BEST. THAT CAT IN YOUR VIDEO MADE MY DAY!! LOVE YOU. YOUR BIGGEST FAN NOW.
*wipes away tears*
— Matilda Briggs (@CattyBriggs) January 1, 2017
@TaherShahh @YouTube this is the first video of 2017 watched by me don't know what would happen in coming year
— Pratik mahajan (@Marathi_Manush) December 31, 2016
You're the real farishta @TaherShahh
— Harry (@haristein) December 31, 2016
@TaherShahh @YouTube pic.twitter.com/Xa78yrMZLH
— Dinesh Katariya (@Dineshk28122609) January 1, 2017
@TaherShahh Bhai kaise karlete ho yeh sab. 1 advice:-kabhi public ke haath na lagiyo angel ke thobde ka angle badal denge.
— Irfan Zia (@irfan_zia) January 1, 2017
@TaherShahh @YouTube bhai tu rehne de!
— Hardik Modi 2.0 (@hardik_modi) January 1, 2017
@TaherShahh ज़हर का कहर
— Piyush gour (@Piyushhh) January 1, 2017
@TaherShahh @YouTube best poetry i have ever heard... throughly bullshit. happy new year devil.
— WAQAS (@AhmadWaqax) December 31, 2016
@TaherShahh Can't believe people are still alive to listen his new SONG ! pic.twitter.com/erJcAQgYjj
— Pulak.S. (@pulak49s) December 31, 2016
Shah rose to fame after the release of his debut song Eye to Eye. In fact, his second track Mankind's Angel in which he was seen wearing a purple gown, sporting angel wings and a crown had gone massively viral. Unfortunately, Shah was trolled online for his weird look and meaningless lyrics.
