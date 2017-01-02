»
Taher Shah Is At It Again, Spreads 'Humanity Love' With His Latest Single

First published: January 2, 2017, 12:14 PM IST | Updated: 20 hours ago
(Photo: A YouTube screengrab)

Pakistani singer Taher Shah, who left the country after receiving death threats, rang in new year by releasing his latest single Humanity Love.

In a tweet on December 29, Shah's team posted that the Angel singer will celebrate his new year with a message for one and all. The team tweeted, "New Year Resolution "Humanity Love" Message By Mr. Taher Shah Will Release on 31st December 2016."

In the video, Shah - who is seated in an fancy Gothic-Jacobean-style chair with a white furry cat, sporting a man bun - is seen advising people on humanity and love. And like his two earlier releases, this single too received mixed reactions from social media users.

Shah rose to fame after the release of his debut song Eye to Eye. In fact, his second track Mankind's Angel in which he was seen wearing a purple gown, sporting angel wings and a crown had gone massively viral. Unfortunately, Shah was trolled online for his weird look and meaningless lyrics.

