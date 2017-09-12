GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ted Cruz Breaks the Internet and For a Very NSFW Reason

Ted Cruz's Twitter activity is breaking the internet, for all the wrong reasons and to the delight of social media

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2017, 12:03 PM IST
File photo of Senator Ted Cruz (Image courtesy: Reuters)
Ted Cruz just can't catch a break. Apart from a singularly unfortunate stab at the Republican nomination for the 2016 US Presidential Elections, the senator from Texas has frequently been lampooned on social media for his various gaffes. And early this Tuesday morning, after his Twitter account favorited a hardcore porn video clip, which subsequently appeared on his Twitter feed, the unfortunate Cruz is once trending across social and news media.

While Cruz has always portrayed himself as a staunch supporter of traditional "family values", this is not his first run-ins with what he considers a great evil. Previous faux pas include him being spotted watching highly graphic content along with US Supreme Court justices during a hearing on online porn, while during 2016 his staff had to pull one of his campaign advertisements off the air, because it reportedly featured a soft-core porn actress.

While Cruz's Twitter account is maintained by his staff as well, there's no information at this time on whether it was one of them or the former solicitor-general of Texas himself. While his press staff is figuring out how to put out the fires, the rest of the world is having a field day. Celebrities, journalists and general commentators are causing a Tweet storm and the original poster of the video, @SexuallPost, has already dubbed itself 'Ted Cruz's Favorite Twitter Porn Account' and sent him a thank you note via the micro-blogging site. We're betting they're going to see a big rise in followers, pun unintended.


Check out some of their reactions below:





































And the kicker:









