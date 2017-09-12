Ted Cruz Breaks the Internet and For a Very NSFW Reason

YO TED CRUZ REALLY OUT HERE WATCHING PEOPLE BEATING CHEEKS ON HIS TWITTER pic.twitter.com/VlrD0Q73wM — Joj @ AWA (@BombermanHero) September 12, 2017

So this is what happens when I go on vacation. Ted Cruz likes a tweet from Sexuall Posts. pic.twitter.com/4SGbiwrUXY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2017

When you see why Ted Cruz is trending... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7wb6FtRTp1 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) September 12, 2017

Q: Why was Twitter invented?



A: Because one night in the future, Ted Cruz will fave a porn tweet and Twitter will reach perfection — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 12, 2017

Trump is rt'ing literal Nazis and we're out here dragging Ted Cruz because he fav'ed a porn video. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz will say it was a rogue staffer but... pic.twitter.com/tPOFxw6Nls — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 12, 2017

This is the night that Ted Cruz became president. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz is a real fan. pic.twitter.com/SaSbdJZGBr — nicole (@whatthenicole) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz just can't catch a break. Apart from a singularly unfortunate stab at the Republican nomination for the 2016 US Presidential Elections, the senator from Texas has frequently been lampooned on social media for his various gaffes. And early this Tuesday morning, after his Twitter account favorited a hardcore porn video clip, which subsequently appeared on his Twitter feed, the unfortunate Cruz is once trending across social and news media.While Cruz has always portrayed himself as a staunch supporter of traditional "family values", this is not his first run-ins with what he considers a great evil. Previous faux pas include him being spotted watching highly graphic content along with US Supreme Court justices during a hearing on online porn, while during 2016 his staff had to pull one of his campaign advertisements off the air, because it reportedly featured a soft-core porn actress.While Cruz's Twitter account is maintained by his staff as well, there's no information at this time on whether it was one of them or the former solicitor-general of Texas himself. While his press staff is figuring out how to put out the fires, the rest of the world is having a field day. Celebrities, journalists and general commentators are causing a Tweet storm and the original poster of the video, @SexuallPost, has already dubbed itself 'Ted Cruz's Favorite Twitter Porn Account' and sent him a thank you note via the micro-blogging site. We're betting they're going to see a big rise in followers, pun unintended.Check out some of their reactions below:And the kicker: