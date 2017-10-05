'Teri Chaddi Na Utaari Maine,' Is Now A Viral Meme, Thanks To Aditya Narayan
The video shot at Raipur airport where Aditya Narayan can be seen threatening the staff member of Indigo airline.
A video of singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya misbehaving with the member of an airline staff had surfaced online on Monday. The video shot at Raipur airport where Aditya can be seen threatening the staff member of Indigo airline spread like wildfire across social media platforms.
According to sources, the incident happened when a staff member stopped junior Narayan for exceeding the baggage limit of 17 kgs. The argument got heated up and the singer hurled abuses at the staff member saying, “I will see you in Bombay. Kabhi naa kabhi toh pahuchoge naa Bombay fir dekh lenge... fir dekh lenge... teri chaddi na utaari na maine, toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi."
Reacting to the incident, veteran singer Usha Uthup told ANI, "I am very shocked and sad that people from our fraternity are using such language. He should have been careful with his words. When you know you have a famous father, but as a human being too, you should avoid such bad language."
Watch the video of Narayan misbehaving:
While Narayan's behaviour was uncalled for and could have been totally avoided, many on social media caught on the "teri chaddi na utaari na maine, toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi" phrase and mashed it up with old videos of the singer to churn out some hilarious memes.
Here's the exhibit:
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
New party anthem.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
Don't mess with Bhai 😂#AdityaNarayan pic.twitter.com/UbFXSbJu47
— SuRaj ☠️ (@Reifel_07) October 2, 2017
#6
A short film on #AdityaNarayan chaddigate. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ekYgGXVJAG
— Pun of God (@Punofgod) October 2, 2017
#7
Wwe stars getting inspired by @ImAdityaNarayan pic.twitter.com/AqMtelMHkj
— Yogesh Singh (@Yogeshsingh_69) October 4, 2017
#8
#9
Richa Chadda met Aditya Narayan
Now she is only Richa.
— Shiva (@sh1vastic) October 3, 2017
#10
I still remember this one time Indigo staff said my bag was too heavy, so maine apni khud ki chaddi bag se nikaal ke pehen li thi. Four of them, on top. So that bags ka weight kam ho jaye.
Aditya Narayan 0, Akshar Pathak 1
— Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 2, 2017
#11
I'll never forgive #AdityaNarayan for this. pic.twitter.com/GgRPC2VHsZ
— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) October 2, 2017
#12
#13
#14
#AdityaNarayan
😂Priorities. pic.twitter.com/meIaxZxLf7
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) October 2, 2017
#15
#16
[After all trolls]
Aditya Narayan: *reacts* I was just Jockeying.
— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) October 4, 2017
New party anthem.
