1-min read

The Joker to Return to the Big Screen in Martin Scorsese's Spin-off Film

The Joker is set to appear in his own origin film, to be produced by Martin Scorsese and The Hangover's Todd Phillips, for DC Comics

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 24, 2017, 10:26 AM IST
Jared Leto as The Joker in Suicide Squad (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A Batman spinoff movie, based on the origins of signature villain The Joker, is in the pipeline, with Warner Bros and DC reportedly in the early stages of production. According to Deadline, the studio has signed Todd Phillips (The Hangoverds) to co-write a script with 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver, with Phillips to also helm the project as director.

Martin Scorsese will produce the film alongside Phillips, under a yet-to-be announced new banner which will give Warner Bros the opportunity to expand and focus on additional unique story lines pertaining to DC properties.

The film, which sources say will take place in the '80s and have more of the look of a gritty crime drama than comic book movie, will revolve around what it took for the Joker to descend into madness and become to be a mastermind criminal.
