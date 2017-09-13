GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The New iPhones Are Finally Out And So Are The Jokes On The Internet

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X were unveiled at the event along with the Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3.

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:September 13, 2017, 12:30 AM IST
Today happens to be the 'iConic' day for the tech world. Yes, it is 12 September! After being spammed with the rumours and leaks for months, the new Apple iPhones were launched today.

Apart from the new iPhones, Apple TV, Apple Watch 3 and other hardware products, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased the new $5 billion campus that even most Apple employees hadn't seen. Today’s Apple event was also the first public gathering to take place in the new underground Steve Jobs theatre in the new campus.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to stage and honoured Steve Jobs.




Apple Watch Series 3 was launched.




Then came the new Apple TV 4K.




The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were unveiled by Cook.




Then came the moment of truth. The iPhone X.




Good people on social media cracked all kinds of jokes but somehow gave us a relief from the template kidney jokes.

Wait for it.




The anticipation for the event was such, the jokes were out even before the iPhone.



























And once the event started, Twitter came out with full strength and wasted no time in cracking tons of jokes.

























Apple also introduced the Face ID which replaces the Touch ID present in the previous generations. Apple claimed that the Face ID fails one in million times. And it failed on the very first demo. Lol.








