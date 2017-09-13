The New iPhones Are Finally Out And So Are The Jokes On The Internet
iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X were unveiled at the event along with the Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3.
iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X were unveiled at the event along with the Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3.
Apart from the new iPhones, Apple TV, Apple Watch 3 and other hardware products, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased the new $5 billion campus that even most Apple employees hadn't seen. Today’s Apple event was also the first public gathering to take place in the new underground Steve Jobs theatre in the new campus.
Apple CEO Tim Cook took to stage and honoured Steve Jobs.
#AppleEvent -- We honour the genius Steve Jobs: Apple CEO @tim_cook— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/a07VBAqPXW pic.twitter.com/JBeqLKxb4v
Apple Watch Series 3 was launched.
#AppleEvent -- New Apple Watch Series 3— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/a07VBAqPXW pic.twitter.com/aCDFYGIOoO
Then came the new Apple TV 4K.
#AppleEvent -- New Apple TV 4K is better, faster and Apple promises great content on iTunes. Prices of 4K content will be same as HD content pic.twitter.com/pkSv5LgO05— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were unveiled by Cook.
#AppleEvent -- Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils iPhone 8. New iPhone 8 is powered by A11 bionic chip.— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/5kKerQ8rBA pic.twitter.com/U4XSXsJidK
Then came the moment of truth. The iPhone X.
#AppleEvent -- Apple unveils its 'X'clusive phone— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017
LIVE: https://t.co/UGIFudnNBM pic.twitter.com/lw6ZgU4mtZ
Good people on social media cracked all kinds of jokes but somehow gave us a relief from the template kidney jokes.
Wait for it.
Your favourite blogger is gearing up for the Apple iPhone 8 launch. Writing some new and fresh jokes so be prepared to laugh your asses off. pic.twitter.com/As3QxgmjHi— Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 12, 2017
The anticipation for the event was such, the jokes were out even before the iPhone.
Yeh jo log 16 GB iPhone lete hain,— Rishika (@aadiivaasii) September 12, 2017
Inka budget Android ka hi hota hai.
Bas society ke pressure mein Apple kharid lete hein. 😝
What Indians expect form #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/iGxmZ2S8Gg— Killer Features (@killerfeatures) September 12, 2017
Apple fans waiting for the launch of new iPhone. #iphone8 pic.twitter.com/OwQP4Cywgk— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 11, 2017
iPhone X has facial recognition.— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 12, 2017
It'll look at your face & tell you that you can't afford it.
Android users: iPhone is waste of money— Faadu (@FaaduTweets) September 12, 2017
iOS users: pic.twitter.com/cYPvd0h3nm
I don't need a new phone. I don't need a new phone. I don't nee... oh look the New iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OdXr21yAbH— Appie (@AppieTweets) September 12, 2017
Me when they announce the new iphone today at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CyVooawroc— Appie (@AppieTweets) September 12, 2017
#AppleEvent— Fleurde (@leighchaux) September 12, 2017
Me: There's no way I'll spend that much money on a new phone. My iPhone is perfectly good.
Also me: pic.twitter.com/pJyNODAHFs
And once the event started, Twitter came out with full strength and wasted no time in cracking tons of jokes.
Me watching #AppleEvent with friends pic.twitter.com/n1T0JyPCYX— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 12, 2017
When your cousin says, "Dad agreed to buy me the latest iPhone" #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/s2RHDuwpi5— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017
Show me the product, I'm ready #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ReqWSH0Zfg— Sunny Mattoo (@zerogravity67) September 12, 2017
#AppleEvent 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/mOS0s0rftk— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017
iPhone 9 has been skipped like Krrish 2. #AppleEvent— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2017
The only #AppleEvent I've ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/UKSLqPs4fc— ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 12, 2017
The future was predicted in that Shilpa Shetty story from Darna Mana Hai where everyone becomes an Apple.— Shivam (@GhantaGuy) September 12, 2017
an iPhone user showing #AppleEvent to an android userpic.twitter.com/TsNDJ5buES— ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 12, 2017
Apple also introduced the Face ID which replaces the Touch ID present in the previous generations. Apple claimed that the Face ID fails one in million times. And it failed on the very first demo. Lol.
"Face unlock only fails 1 in every 1,000,000 times!"— dbrand (@dbrand) September 12, 2017
...fails on the very 1st demo.
Face id fails on its first public display. I am done.pic.twitter.com/b1cBSxAzZw #AppleEvent— PS (@D10SPS) September 12, 2017
Apple tried to show off its Face ID on stage. It failed. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yA2Xv8RjHK— Manish (@Slysterr) September 12, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli the 'Friend' & Dhoni the 'Mentor' Behind My Success: Chahal
- Riya Sen-Shivam Tiwari's Liplock Photo is Breaking the Internet
- 5 Indian Attires You Would Want To Steal From Aditi's Wardrobe This Festive Season
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride