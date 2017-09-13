The New iPhones Are Finally Out And So Are The Jokes On The Internet

#AppleEvent -- New Apple TV 4K is better, faster and Apple promises great content on iTunes. Prices of 4K content will be same as HD content pic.twitter.com/pkSv5LgO05 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017

#AppleEvent -- Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils iPhone 8. New iPhone 8 is powered by A11 bionic chip.



LIVE: https://t.co/5kKerQ8rBA pic.twitter.com/U4XSXsJidK — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2017

Your favourite blogger is gearing up for the Apple iPhone 8 launch. Writing some new and fresh jokes so be prepared to laugh your asses off. pic.twitter.com/As3QxgmjHi — Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 12, 2017

Yeh jo log 16 GB iPhone lete hain,

Inka budget Android ka hi hota hai.

Bas society ke pressure mein Apple kharid lete hein. 😝 — Rishika (@aadiivaasii) September 12, 2017

Apple fans waiting for the launch of new iPhone. #iphone8 pic.twitter.com/OwQP4Cywgk — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 11, 2017

iPhone X has facial recognition.



It'll look at your face & tell you that you can't afford it. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) September 12, 2017

Android users: iPhone is waste of money

iOS users: pic.twitter.com/cYPvd0h3nm — Faadu (@FaaduTweets) September 12, 2017

I don't need a new phone. I don't need a new phone. I don't nee... oh look the New iPhone #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OdXr21yAbH — Appie (@AppieTweets) September 12, 2017

Me when they announce the new iphone today at the #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/CyVooawroc — Appie (@AppieTweets) September 12, 2017

#AppleEvent

Me: There's no way I'll spend that much money on a new phone. My iPhone is perfectly good.

Also me: pic.twitter.com/pJyNODAHFs — Fleurde (@leighchaux) September 12, 2017

When your cousin says, "Dad agreed to buy me the latest iPhone" #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/s2RHDuwpi5 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017

iPhone 9 has been skipped like Krrish 2. #AppleEvent — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2017

The only #AppleEvent I've ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/UKSLqPs4fc — ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 12, 2017

The future was predicted in that Shilpa Shetty story from Darna Mana Hai where everyone becomes an Apple. — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) September 12, 2017

an iPhone user showing #AppleEvent to an android userpic.twitter.com/TsNDJ5buES — ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 12, 2017

"Face unlock only fails 1 in every 1,000,000 times!"



...fails on the very 1st demo. — dbrand (@dbrand) September 12, 2017

Face id fails on its first public display. I am done.pic.twitter.com/b1cBSxAzZw #AppleEvent — PS (@D10SPS) September 12, 2017

Apple tried to show off its Face ID on stage. It failed. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yA2Xv8RjHK — Manish (@Slysterr) September 12, 2017

Today happens to be the 'iConic' day for the tech world. Yes, it is 12 September! After being spammed with the rumours and leaks for months, the new Apple iPhones were launched today.Apart from the new iPhones, Apple TV, Apple Watch 3 and other hardware products, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased the new $5 billion campus that even most Apple employees hadn't seen. Today’s Apple event was also the first public gathering to take place in the new underground Steve Jobs theatre in the new campus.Apple CEO Tim Cook took to stage and honoured Steve Jobs.Good people on social media cracked all kinds of jokes but somehow gave us a relief from the template kidney jokes.Wait for it.Apple also introduced the Face ID which replaces the Touch ID present in the previous generations. Apple claimed that the Face ID fails one in million times. And it failed on the very first demo. Lol.