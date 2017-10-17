The Trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther Just Dropped And It Is Insane!
Welcome to Wakanda - a kingdom built on the wealth brought in by Vibranium; a kingdom guarded by The Black Panther.
Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Photo: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018
One of the highlights of Captain America: Civil War was the appearance of T'Challa, aka The Black Panther. For a while now, we knew Marvel was planning a standalone Black Panther film whose storyline would eventually feed into the larger arc to be explored in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Wars (2018).
Black Panther is Marvel's first black superhero film. In another first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie also features Marvel’s first black director, Ryan Coogler. Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa, while Michael B. Jordan plays Erik Killmonger, the main antagonist. Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett also appear in other roles. Interestingly, the movie is set to release on February 18, which falls on Black History Month.
The film is in the cans and the studio gave us a test of what is coming with a teaser trailer back in June.
Last night, Marvel dropped the ‘official trailer’ and it promises a film that looks and feels diametrically opposite of the Marvel fare so far - well-choreographed superhero porn sent in Europe or New York. This trailer, that plays out to Vince Staples’ ‘BagBak’ sampled with some Gil-Scott Heron, takes you to the mysterious African kingdom of Wakanda. A kingdom almost out of the future; a kingdom built on the wealth brought in by Vibranium; a kingdom guarded by The Black Panther.
Boseman also released a new poster for the film:
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Bringing a brand new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackPanther?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackPanther</a> poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from <a href="https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marvelstudios</a> NOW. <a href="https://t.co/KFbA9A9cG8">pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8</a></p>— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) <a href="https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/919911671514255360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 16, 2017</a></blockquote>
Stunning, isn’t it? But a word of caution here, we have seen great trailers for nothing movies before, albeit from DC. Remember THAT Suicide Squad trailer? The one built around ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’? When that dropped, the world thought a masterpiece is on its way. And then we all know how that turned out.
I for one am hoping for Black Panther to be the Moonlight of superhero movies.
BONUS:
That Suicide Squad trailer:
