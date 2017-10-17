The Trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Panther Just Dropped And It Is Insane!

One of the highlights of Captain America: Civil War was the appearance of

T'Challa, aka The Black Panther. For a while now, we knew Marvel was planning a standalone Black Panther film whose storyline would eventually feed into the larger arc to be explored in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Wars (2018).

Black Panther

is Marvel's first black superhero film. In another first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie also features Marvel’s first black director, Ryan Coogler. Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa, while Michael B. Jordan plays Erik Killmonger, the main antagonist. Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett also appear in other roles. Interestingly, the movie is set to release on February 18, which falls on Black History Month.

Stunning, isn’t it? But a word of caution here, we have seen great trailers for nothing movies before, albeit from DC. Remember THAT

Suicide Squad

trailer? The one built around ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’? When that dropped, the world thought a masterpiece is on its way. And then we all know how that turned out.

I for one am hoping for

Black Panther

to be the Moonlight of superhero movies.

That

Suicide Squad

trailer: