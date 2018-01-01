GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
There Are 16 Long Weekends In 2018, Get Ready To Travel

The Universe is being super generous.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
There is much to look forward to in 2018.
We are a vacation deprived country. People here often complain that we can’t get time off work and we feel taking vacations will impact our colleagues’ idea of our work.

In fact, a recent survey showed that Indians are willing to sacrifice a lot many things in life just to get one day leave. The list of sacrifices include giving up internet, smartphone, alcohol and even sex.

So, guess what, dear fellow vacation deprived Indians? 2018 is going to be a good, good year.

There are 16 long weekends in this year, if you count some days of leave in between.

Here’s the calendar of long weekends.

calendar

calendar2

calendar3

calendar4

Bring out that bucket list, and start ticking it off.
| Edited by: Adrija Bose
