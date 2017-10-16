GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

These Hilarious KBC Memes Have Taken Over The Desi Internet

The game rules that Amitabh Bachchan recites on the popular quiz show are now a viral Internet trend.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 16, 2017, 5:52 PM IST
Photo credits: Sony/ Screenshot SET India -YouTube
The situation for a contestant might get intense on the hot seat but the funny people on the Internet are busy making memes out of Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest edition.

Veteran Amitabh Bachchan who is back on small screen with the 9th season of the popular quiz show has been turned into a viral meme thanks to the template game rules recited by BigB every time he a new contestant seated in front of him.

"Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" are a few lines from the show that have launched a thousand memes on the Internet.

Here's the exhibit:


#1



#2




#3




#4





#5




#6





#7





#8





#9





#10





#11


garma garam elaichi wali, adrak wali

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



#12





#13





#14





#15





#16


No chitting

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



#17





#18





#19





#20





#21





#22





#23




#24


