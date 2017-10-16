These Hilarious KBC Memes Have Taken Over The Desi Internet
The game rules that Amitabh Bachchan recites on the popular quiz show are now a viral Internet trend.
Photo credits: Sony/ Screenshot SET India -YouTube
Veteran Amitabh Bachchan who is back on small screen with the 9th season of the popular quiz show has been turned into a viral meme thanks to the template game rules recited by BigB every time he a new contestant seated in front of him.
"Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" are a few lines from the show that have launched a thousand memes on the Internet.
Here's the exhibit:
#1
Me after studying for 33 seconds pic.twitter.com/ndxeGGTSmM— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 15, 2017
#2
Abhishek: Papa , What are your views about my acting career?— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017
Big B: pic.twitter.com/SoIlFQ7hHA
#3
Me : Kuchh paise de do— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 16, 2017
Mom : no
Me : dad aap de do
Dad : No
Me *looks at elder brother*
Brother : pic.twitter.com/4HFAu35Dhi
#4
Every Non-Smoker Guy to his Smoker Friend: pic.twitter.com/6HnhqjIF7n— Robin Good 💩 (@Robin_GoodX) October 15, 2017
#5
Vodafone after giving 7 min 4G supernet. pic.twitter.com/gWhkQ3y2o1— Patakha Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 15, 2017
#6
When she rejects you by saying she doesn’t want to be in a relationship rn, and she gets a bf next week. pic.twitter.com/MlmxuZmgul— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 10, 2017
#7
He: Why shud I say sorry, when it was your mistake— Qween of WinterHell (@QweenOfHells) October 11, 2017
She: pic.twitter.com/cksLxsSuIE
#8
Me when HR is discussing appraisal. pic.twitter.com/krLbUIuTS6— Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) October 15, 2017
#9
When bae asks to cuddle after sex. pic.twitter.com/JpPFLJSzg4— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 13, 2017
#10
Friend: yaar, mujhe relationship advice chahiye thi to...— Saif (@itzsaifkhan_) October 16, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/Yd3kmSXmym
#11
#12
*Teacher catches me talking with friend*— Harsh Chordia (@BrokenComet) October 15, 2017
Teacher-
∆ = b² - 4 a c
-b± √∆
x = ————
Iska jawab Kya Hai?
Me to friend- pic.twitter.com/XmNNtgKl9i
#13
Government officers when you go there to get something done at a lunch time. pic.twitter.com/LpTZO2fLLm— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017
#14
Me after studying for 10 mins pic.twitter.com/dJqdk1UmLU— Aftab (@Aftabchawan4) October 14, 2017
#15
Ross to Rachel pic.twitter.com/0DHQKBtVu6— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) October 15, 2017
#16
#17
Whenever I have a new roommate pic.twitter.com/4xB5ugPHI7— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 12, 2017
#18
When you're watching porn and your laptop gets connected to the nearest Bluetooth speaker pic.twitter.com/oZLAWUHEqE— Mahatma Wayne (@mahatma_wayne) October 15, 2017
#19
*A night before exam*— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 11, 2017
Me:ye chapter padha?
Girl:lets leave it
*After exam*
Me:us chapter se agaya hum fail
Girl:Maine nazar maar li thi
Me pic.twitter.com/lOoK7gUIpE
#20
Abhishek : Meri movie hit hogayi hai— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2017
Amitabh : pic.twitter.com/qEs99Q5E97
#21
When the cute boy who asked for your number at the bar is actually single and calls you the next day pic.twitter.com/2JDkrWABE6— Priyal (@priyal) October 15, 2017
#22
Amitabh Bachchan: Swagat hai aapka is adhbhut khel me.. Pranam! 🙏🏻— Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 16, 2017
Contestant: Panama sir 🙏🏻
Amitabh Bachchan: pic.twitter.com/ThsR2tJ8p8
#23
#24
