Donald Trump Says 'America First', European Nations Clamour For Second Spot
File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
On January 20, Donald Trump took oath as the 45th President of the United States of America. It was on this day that he vowed to put 'America First', to safeguard the interests of Americans before others and pledged to make 'Buy American' and 'Hire American' a reality.
Pranksters and critics of Trump and his 'America First' policy soon took to social media, posting hilarious videos and spoofs, on who wants to be second to this policy. People from Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland joined the race for the runners-up position and produced videos that capture Trump's pomposity and signature verbiage, displaying European unity through satire and self-mockery.
It all began when a Dutch satirical show released a parody video, which was more of a tourism advertisement, introducing Trump to their 'tiny' land.
Soon after, other European countries joined the bandwagon, sarcastically clamoring to come in 'second' to America's interests by introducing their nation in ways only Trump can understand.
A website by the name wantstobesecond.eu is compiling all the videos and the number of European countries joining the viral competition for 'second' place is steadily increasing.
Here are the videos which have been taking the internet by storm.
Switzerland
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Germany
Denmark
Italy
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Moldova
Portugal
Slovenia
Since no one wanted to mess with a superpower, this probably was the best way in which many could at least speak their mind.
Recommended For You
- India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Superman Kohli & Saha Steal Show
- Virat Kohli & Wriddhiman Saha: The New Masters of DRS
- Rings Movie Review: A Disappointing, Dud Horror Film
- Apple AirPods Review: Contrary To Popular Belief, They are Just Brilliant
- Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons' Picture Without Permission