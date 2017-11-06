GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

These Photos Of Chennai Cops Going Beyond Their Duty Are Winning Hearts On The Internet

The Chennai policemen were lauded for cleaning clogged drains with bare hands and distributing food to people stranded in their homes, ensuring that people in the city remain safe.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 6, 2017, 1:15 PM IST
These Photos Of Chennai Cops Going Beyond Their Duty Are Winning Hearts On The Internet
Photo credits: Facebook/Chennai.Police
The Northeast Monsoon has once again left Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu inundated through the first week of November and has already claimed 12 lives. The annual crisis has created a rather popular opinion that the government has done little to help its people over the years, and now they are looking at other unconventional sources to rely on.

At such a time of tragedy, while the people have taken to online platforms such as ‘Tamil Nadu Weatherman’ to get weather updates and flood warnings, it is the men in uniform who are going beyond their call of duty to ensure safety in the city.

Photos of men in uniform with rolled up pants, working with bare hands to drain rainwater from waterlogged areas, and even distributing food to people stranded in their homes are doing rounds on the Internet.

Their efforts didn't go down the drain, as many social media users including Kamal Haasan heaped praises and commended the officers for their relentless efforts.





chennai cops

Image source: (Facebook/Chennai.Police)

chennai cops

Image source: (Facebook/Chennai.Police)




















Police officials also distributed food in rain-affected areas such as Velachery.







