These Photos Of Young, Shirtless Justin Trudeau Sends Internet Into A Frenzy
(File Photo) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (Reuters)
If you haven't swooned over Justin Trudeau's recent photos that have taken the Internet by storm, then we have reason enough to believe that you are probably living under a rock.
Recent images of the Canadian Prime Minister that have surfaced on social media show a young, shirtless Trudeau, at times with long and short locks with that infectious smile of his.
And while the pictures have floored everyone in the virtual world, netizens can't stop going gaga over it.
Take a look at some of the images that netizens shared on Twitter:
Young Justin Trudeau tho. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/y9C4gimsSH
— h 🌸 (@HaadeaP) March 2, 2017
On a lighter note, the more I find out about Justin Trudeau (like his younger pictures here), the more I'm convinced he's an urban legend. pic.twitter.com/EEyw0NnG2z
— Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) March 2, 2017
Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio
— Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017
good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz
— Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017
Earlier, an image of Trudeau's 'attractive backside' had sent Twitter into a meltdown.
I'm lying on the couch having a sick day but Lord Jesus sent Justin Trudeau's butt to heal me. pic.twitter.com/HmgU1J2euH
— Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) February 24, 2017
Ooooh, Canada! Like his country, Justin Trudeau's ass is a thing of great natural beauty. pic.twitter.com/Mp7Yy0IVJb
— Billy Boy (@xecretbill) February 23, 2017
My new phone background to remind me there are good people (Justin Trudeau) and good things (his butt) on this earth 💋 pic.twitter.com/Clzv72K0Gd
— Em Becks (@EBecks) February 24, 2017
And the Oscar goes to...#Oscars #Oscars2017 #justintrudeaubutt pic.twitter.com/lq7NFlSTso
— Jenna Zine (@JennaZine1) February 26, 2017
After seeing these images, most people would be convinced that the 45-year-old is undisputedly one of the most charming world leaders around.
