These Photos Of Young, Shirtless Justin Trudeau Sends Internet Into A Frenzy

News18.com

Updated: March 2, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
(File Photo) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (Reuters)

If you haven't swooned over Justin Trudeau's recent photos that have taken the Internet by storm, then we have reason enough to believe that you are probably living under a rock.

Recent images of the Canadian Prime Minister that have surfaced on social media show a young, shirtless Trudeau, at times with long and short locks with that infectious smile of his.

And while the pictures have floored everyone in the virtual world, netizens can't stop going gaga over it.

Take a look at some of the images that netizens shared on Twitter:

Earlier, an image of Trudeau's 'attractive backside' had sent Twitter into a meltdown.

After seeing these images, most people would be convinced that the 45-year-old is undisputedly one of the most charming world leaders around.

First Published: March 2, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
